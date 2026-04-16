REDBLACKS release National kicker Lewis Ward

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday that the team has released National kicker Lewis Ward.

Ward saw action in 117 games over his seven seasons with the REDBLACKS (2018-25), converting 300 of 347 field goal attempts (86.5 per cent) with a career long of 56 yards while also registering 140 of 151 convert attempts (92.7 per cent).

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“As an organization we would like to thank Lewis for everything he brought to our football club both on and off the field” said vice president of football operations Shawn Burke. “He accomplished so many great achievements during his time here. The accolades and records speak for themselves. He will be forever known as a REDBLACK great.”

The Ottawa University product was named the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018. That same season, Ward earned All-CFL and East Division All-CFL honours after converting 51 of 52 field goal attempts (98.1 per cent) with a long of 52 yards. Ward also set a professional football record when he converted 69 consecutive field goals across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.