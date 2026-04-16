Ticats sign American running back Micah Bernard

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday the team has signed American running back Micah Bernard.

Bernard, 24, most recently spent time in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in May 2025 and the New England Patriots in August 2025.

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The five-foot-10, 206-pound native of Cerritos, California played collegiately at the University of Utah from 2019 to 2024, appearing in 47 games. He recorded 421 rushing attempts for 2,217 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 99 receptions for 770 yards and five touchdowns.