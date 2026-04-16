Top of the Depth Chart 2026: Calgary Stampeders

CFL.ca’s Top of the Depth Chart series offers an early, speculative look at how each team’s roster could shape up, highlighting potential starters and key position battles ahead of training camp.

Top of the Depth Chart articles offer an early look at what could be ahead for each team.

The 2026 CFL season is closer than it might seem, even as parts of the country continue to bounce between winter, spring and summer.

As the weather settles, so too could rosters, with movement still possible through the CFL Canadian Draft, the Global Draft and late signings. For now, here’s a look at what the Calgary Stampeders’ roster could look like as they approach training camp.

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OFFENCE

Receiver Running Back Quarterback Fullback Offensive Line Reggie Begelton Dedrick Mills Vernon Adams Jr. Quincy Vaughn* D’Antne Demery (LT) Jalen Philpot* Deonta McMahon Zack Williams* (LG) Tevin Jones Chris Fortin* (C) Dejon Brisett* Christy Nkanu* (RG) Erik Brooks Preston Nichols/Matthew Stokman*/William Barnes/Ed Montilus (RT)

* denotes National

** denotes Global

Vernon Adams Jr. looks set for a big year. Frustration and injury were part of his first season in Red and White, but with momentum building and greater familiarity in the offence, there’s a strong case for Calgary to take a step forward with their leading man and find solutions to the issues that led to an early playoff exit.

Dedrick Mills is expected to once again carry the load, and Calgary’s personnel department appears to have done an excellent job building out the backfield. Deonta McMahon adds lightning to Mills’ thunder, while Ludovick Choquette has quickly proven to be a reliable option. Tyreik McAllister could mix into a variety of packages while contributing in the return game, with the potential to earn increased reps as the season progresses.

McAllister may begin in a rotational role, but the receiver group is anchored by a talented crew led by Reggie Begelton, Jalen Philpot and Tevin Jones. The addition of Dejon Brissett strengthens Canadian depth, while Clark Barnes and Vyshonne Janusas project to dress in key supporting roles. Erik Brooks’ transition from specialist to full-time receiver following early opportunities in 2025 also stands out as a positive development for Calgary.

When it comes to the offensive line, it’s all about protect, protect, protect. Vernon Adams Jr. can be a special quarterback when he’s able to set his feet and see the field clearly on a consistent basis, making the offensive line a key focus.

Chris Fortin looks like a strong hit from last year’s draft, and much of the core up front remains intact, which should help with continuity. Right tackle, however, appears to be a spot to watch, with Joshua Coker not currently under contract. As a result, multiple players could compete for what is shaping up to be a crucial starting role heading into training camp.

DEFENCE

* denotes National

** denotes Global

Here’s hoping Folarin Orimolade can return from a season-ending Achilles injury and be his normal, explosive self. Clarence Hicks had a special season of general quarterback disruption. Miles Brown locked down the tackle spot and Charles Wiley showed promise. The Stampeders pass rush was an important part of their 2025 turnaround campaign after missing the 2024 playoffs and they’ll have to be the engine of the defence again this year.

The Stampeders feature wall to wall studs at linebacker. Derrick Moncrief is unquestionably one of the best in the business. A mix of leadership, veteran savvy and the athleticism to still make every play needed while Marquel Lee is a tackling machine. Kyle Wilson, meanwhile, looks to step up into the weakside linebacker spot in a more prominent role without Jacob Roberts, who departed for the NFL.

Bailey Devine-Scott COULD get bumped from free safety if Damon Webb can head back and work his magic, but there are so many talented players on this defensive back roster it makes me wonder what Calgary will do with all of them, especially if Adrian Greene stays healthy. Look for Anthony Johnson at lockdown corner, Damon Webb next to him with Devine-Scott at free safety while Greene and Jaydon Grant call the field side home.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker/Punter Long Snapper Returner René Paredes*/Mark Vassett** Jason MacGougan* Tyreik McAllister

* denotes National

** denotes Global

The ageless one, René Parades, is back again for another kick or two at the can while Mark Vassett’s powerful leg has quickly made Stamps fans forget about Cody Grace departing for Edmonton.