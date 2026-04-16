Why Taylor Elgersma is a good fit for the Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG — When the Winnipeg Blue Bombers added Taylor Elgersma, they weren’t just bringing in a Canadian quarterback prospect, they were adding one of the most intriguing developmental stories in recent memory.

The former Wilfrid Laurier standout arrives in Winnipeg a year after being drafted in the second round (18th overall) of the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft with a résumé that has already caught the attention of some of the CFL’s most respected veteran quarterbacks.

“Taylor Elgersma, the quarterback from Wilfrid Laurier,” said Bo Levi Mitchell in a conversation with CFL.ca in 2025 about young players that caught his attention. “I threw with him in the off-season last year, then he came to our training camp as well.

“I’m excited for him. I think he has the talent to play anywhere and be a starter.”

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That belief isn’t coming from just anywhere. Mitchell, a two-time Grey Cup champion and one of the league’s most accomplished passers, has seen firsthand what Elgersma can do in a pro environment.

For the Blue Bombers, that kind of endorsement only adds to the upside of the signing.

Elgersma’s path has been anything but traditional. From U SPORTS football to the Senior Bowl, becoming the first Canadian university quarterback to earn an invite, to time spent around NFL organizations, his journey has been built on steady progression and patience. He was also part of the CFL QB Internship from 2022 to 2024, spending time with the Toronto Argonauts and Mitchell’s Tiger-Cats, gaining valuable experience around professional systems.

It’s a trajectory that resonates with Trevor Harris, who knows how quickly things can change for a quarterback when the right opportunity presents itself.

“Really cool story, going from here and then all of a sudden he gets a Senior Bowl invite, because the right eyes get on him,” Harris told CFL.ca back in 2025. “That’s just a shoutout to all the Canadian kids, all the American kids, wherever it is, you never know when you’re building your own house.”

We have signed Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma.#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/Jp1itV9maO — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) April 16, 2026

That idea, timing meeting opportunity, is part of what makes Elgersma such an intriguing addition in Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers have long leaned on veteran leadership at the position, with Zach Collaros firmly entrenched as the starter. But behind him, there is room for a young quarterback to develop, learn and potentially grow into a larger role over time.

At six-foot-five with proven production at the U SPORTS level and exposure to both NFL and CFL environments, Elgersma brings a blend of size, experience and upside that does not come around often for Canadian quarterbacks.

There are no guarantees when it comes to projecting young passers, but the tools, and the belief from established veterans, suggest this is a player worth watching.