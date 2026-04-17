6 under-the-radar Canadian players to watch in 2026

TORONTO — The CFL is full of established Canadian stars, from household-name quarterbacks to elite offensive linemen and game-changing receivers.

But every season also brings a new wave of National talent ready to carve out bigger roles. Whether it’s a promising rookie coming off a strong first season, a defender poised for a breakout, or a young player earning praise from veterans around the league, 2026 should be no different.

CFL.ca asked players about under-the-radar Canadians they believe are ready to take the next step, and the answers brought up plenty of intriguing names.

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KEELAN WHITE | RECEIVER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Ottawa may have found a gem in Keelan White.

The Canadian receiver enjoyed a productive rookie campaign in 2025, hauling in 46 receptions for 482 yards and two touchdowns while showing the type of consistency quarterbacks love. His ability to contribute early as a first-year player is already a strong sign of what could be ahead.

Former Roughriders linebacker A.J. Allen, now with Ottawa, is already a believer.

“I like Keelan White,” said Allen. “I like he’s got sure hands, catches through contact, runs good routes.”

That combination of reliable hands, toughness and route-running often leads to larger opportunities, and White could be in line for plenty of them in 2026.

CRISTOPHE BEAULIEU | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS

Christophe Beaulieu takes it away from the Stamps! 🦁#CFLGameday

📆: @BCLions vs. Stamps LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/c0aKaq3C1T — CFL (@CFL) September 20, 2025

Going into his third CFL season, Cristophe Beaulieu looks like a player ready to make another jump.

The BC Lions defensive back posted two interceptions, one forced fumble and 36 defensive tackles in 2025, flashing playmaking ability while continuing to grow into a larger role.

Allen pointed to Beaulieu as another Canadian defender to watch.

“I like Christophe Beaulieu from BC, free safety,” said the linebacker. “I think he’s gonna take that next step as well.”

The Lions have built a reputation for developing talent in the secondary, and Beaulieu could be next in line for a breakout year.

NICK WIEBE & MELIQUE STRAKER | LINEBACKERS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Sometimes the best endorsements come from players who have lived the path themselves.

Allen emerged as one of the CFL’s top young Canadian linebackers in Saskatchewan before signing with Ottawa this off-season. When asked about under-the-radar Canadians, he quickly pointed back to his former team.

“I’ll start with Nick Wiebe and Melique Straker,” Allen told CFL.ca. “I think both those guys are already taking really good steps in terms of improving their careers.”

The Roughriders have shown a knack for developing physical, versatile defenders, and if either Wiebe or Straker follows a similar trajectory to Allen, Saskatchewan could have another National contributor ready to rise.

JOEY CORCORAN | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

When a player gets praise from Brady Oliveira, it tends to carry weight.

The former Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian pointed to Winnipeg receiver Joey Corcoran as someone who made major progress during his rookie season.

“Joey Corcoran, receiver for us,” said Oliveira. “He was a rookie last year and obviously made some strides. He was definitely one of my rookies that I was trying to get up to speed, to learn, to become a pro.

“He definitely made massive strides, especially from the start of the season to the end of the season. So I’m really looking forward to see what he does this year.”

Corcoran finished 2025 with 10 catches for 88 yards, modest numbers that may not jump off the page. But internal praise like that often signals a player on the verge of a bigger role.

JACKSON FINDLAY | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS

JACKSON FINDLAY DOES IT AGAIN! Three interceptions in his last three games for BC!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Elks vs. @BCLions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/5YbujfKZWB — CFL (@CFL) October 18, 2025

The BC Lions appear on this list twice, and that says plenty about their Canadian depth.

Jackson Findlay put together an impressive rookie season with four interceptions and 26 defensive tackles, showing instincts and ball skills that are difficult to teach.

Star receiver Justin McInnis also highlighted Findlay’s development.

“I’m saying one from our team who I think is going to be really good is Jackson Findlay,” McInnis told CFL.ca. “Just his growth throughout the season was really, really special to see.”

That kind of praise from inside the locker room, paired with four interceptions as a rookie, makes Findlay one of the most intriguing National defenders heading into 2026.