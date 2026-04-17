REDBLACKS sign National kicker Brett Lauther

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday they have signed National kicker Brett Lauther.

The news come a day after the team announced they have released long-time kicker Lewis Ward. Lauther was released by the Riders in February after eight seasons with the team.

The kicker has played in 118 games in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-25) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013). The Truro, Nova Scotia, native appeared in 16 games for the Riders last season, converting 39 of his 54 field goal attempts (72.2 per cent), with a long from 59 yards, while also handling kickoff duties, registering 64 for 4,157 yards (65 avg).

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For his career, Lauther has converted 301 of 370 field goals (81.4 per cent) with a career-long of 59 yards. Over his time in Saskatchewan, Lauther went 10 for 10 on game-winning field goal attempts, a total that ranks second in Riders’ franchise history.

The Saint Mary’s product was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the seventh round, 53rd overall in the 2013 CFL Draft. In addition to his time in Saskatchewan and Hamilton, Lauther also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts (2015) and Edmonton (2017). He is a Grey Cup champion (2025), a West Division All-CFL (2018) and earned the Tom Pate Memorial Award, which is presented on an annual basis by the CFL Players Association to the player who demonstrates supreme sportsmanship and exemplary contributions to his team and community.