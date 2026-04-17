Stampeders sign American receiver Dante Wright

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Dante Wright, the team announced on Friday.

Wright finished his collegiate career with two seasons (2023-24) at Temple. In 20 games with the Owls, he had 100 receptions for 1,299 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wright added seven rushes for 22 yards and 21 punt returns for 118 yards.

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He spent his first four seasons (2019-22) at Colorado State. In 2020, he was second-team all-Mountain West as a receiver and an honourable mention at punt returner for the Rams.

Wright attended mini-camp with the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 and played two games earlier this year for the Orlando Pirates of the Indoor Football League.