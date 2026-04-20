7 players with CFL ties invited to Canada’s National Flag Football Selection Camp

WINNIPEG — Football Canada has announced the invite list for its 2026 Men’s National Flag Football Selection Camp, and there’s a strong CFL flavour among the names heading to Manitoba.

The camp will take place at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg from April 30 to May 3, as 30 players look to earn one of 20 spots at a June training camp in Chula Vista, California. From there, the final roster will be trimmed down to 12 players set to represent Canada at the IFAF World Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany from August 13–16.

Among the invitees are several players with ties to the Canadian Football League, ranging from former draft picks to recent CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada participants.

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MICHAEL O’CONNOR | QUARTERBACK

A familiar name to CFL fans, Michael O’Connor spent four seasons in the league, seeing action with the Toronto Argonauts, Calgary Stampeders, and BC Lions.

In limited duty, he threw for 330 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“We’ve got to be ready to go,” O’Connor told CFL.ca about the expectations for the upcoming tournament. “We’ve got to make sure our systems are right and that we’re all on the same page. But we’re a confident team, and the goal is to qualify in 2026 by finishing top two in Germany. That’s the goal, that’s the plan.”

ANTONY AUCLAIR | TIGHT END

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 CFL Canadian Draft by Saskatchewan, Antony Auclair carved out the bulk of his professional career in the NFL, suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans.

His experience and athleticism bring a unique element to the roster.

DANNY VANDERVOORT | RECEIVER

Vandervoort with his second TD of the night, it’s a two point game with 1:12 remaining 🍉 19

🦌 17#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/Dh0mu7UBUX — CFL (@CFL) November 6, 2021

The third overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft, Danny Vandervoort spent time with both the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks.

He recorded 12 receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns over his CFL career.

NICK STATZ | DEFENSIVE BACK

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Nick Statz spent five seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, contributing across defence and special teams. He totalled 20 defensive tackles, 23 special teams tackles, and three interceptions.

DANIEL PETERMANN | RECEIVER

A Grey Cup champion with Winnipeg in 2019, Daniel Petermann also spent time with Ottawa and BC. Across his CFL career, he recorded 425 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

With a mix of pro experience, recent prospects, and versatile athletes, Canada’s selection camp will feature no shortage of talent as the program looks to build a competitive roster for the world stage.

ARNAUD DESJARDINS | QUARTERBACK

A standout at Laval, Arnaud Desjardins attended the 2025 CFL Combine, showcasing his arm talent and mobility in front of pro evaluators.

JACKSON TACHINSKI | RECEIVER

Another 2025 combine participant, Jackson Tachinski signed with the Edmonton Elks in December 2025 after previously spending time with the team during training camp.

His speed and versatility make him an intriguing fit for the flag format.