MMQB: 1 interesting off-season add for every West Division team

The countdown to a brand-new season is getting down to the short strokes.

The 2026 CFL Canadian Draft is next week. Training camps open in less than three weeks. And we’re even closer to the May 6 opening of rookie camps. Yep, the long off-season is almost over friends.

As such, much of our focus right now is on getting set for the 2026 campaign, whether it be looking ahead or refreshing from last year and a busy off-season. So, for our next couple MMQB’s, we’re identifying one interesting new face for each CFL team. While the players we highlight might not always be the highest profile or most expensive additions, the potential fits are really intriguing.

Let’s start in the West Division.

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SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

JOSH WOODS | LINEBACKER

The defending Grey Cup champs haven’t focused much on augmenting this winter, instead prioritizing in-house retention. That’s usually how it goes for a talented team like the Riders coming off a championship season. Still, with a few players pricing out of Sask’s cap structure, they’ve had to make a couple sneaky adds. That’s where Woods comes in.

Released by BC in December, the Roughriders signed Josh Woods prior to the opening of free agency. Last year saw Woods appear in 14 games with the Lions, recording a career high 62 defensive tackles to go along with one sack and one fumble recovery. Spending most of his time at weak side linebacker, Woods has a great opportunity to step in and make an immediate impact with the departure of A.J. Allen.

BC LIONS

JAMAL PARKER | DEFENSIVE BACK

What a first half for Jamal Parker Jr.!#CFLGameDay

📆: @Wpg_BlueBombers vs. Lions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/hSaEkfmttd — CFL (@CFL) June 22, 2025

There’s always a need for versatile defensive backs in this league, and that’s exactly what BC is getting in Jamal Parker. Signed by the Lions after being released in Winnipeg, Parker joins a veteran backfield with the ability to play multiple positions.

For instance, Parker started games at both field corner and safety last season, his third with the Bombers. Overall, Parker recorded 36 defensive tackles, one interception, and one touchdown last year and should be a good fit with a veteran secondary. And with Robert Carter Jr. signing in the NFL, there should be spots up for grabs come training camp.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

DEVODRIC BYNUM

If you just looked at 2025 numbers, you might consider Calgary’s one-year deal with Devodric Bynum a relatively low impact signing. After all, Bynum only appeared in five games with Edmonton last season before injury kept him out of the lineup from mid-July on. That opened the door for breakout star JJ Ross at boundary corner, a spot he occupied the rest of the year.

But let’s not forget what Bynum did as a rookie in 2024 when he recorded 23 defensive tackles, five interceptions, and one forced fumble. The Stampeders have solid depth in their defensive backfield entering 2026, but don’t sleep on Bynum getting worked into the mix on the boundary side along with the likes of Anthony Johnson, Sheldon Arnold, and Godfrey Onyeka.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

JOVAN SANTOS-KNOX | LINEBACKER

One of the more interesting training camp stories to watch will be how the Bombers and defensive coordinator Jordan Younger manage an embarrassment of riches at linebacker. Jovan Santos-Knox joined Winnipeg in February a few days after being released by the REDBLACKS and it feels like there’s still plenty left in the tank.

Santos-Knox was very productive with Ottawa last year, recording 80 defensive tackles and one interception while appearing in all 18 games. Back with the Blue Bombers, where his CFL career began in 2017, Santos-Knox joins a talented group of linebackers that also includes Tony Jones and Kyrie Wilson. Figuring out how to utilize all their options feels like a nice problem to have.

EDMONTON ELKS

JOE ROBUSTELLI

The Elks are coming off a busy winter of signings as they try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. And while names like Malik Carney and Coulter Woodmansey understandably stole most of the headlines, the sneaky addition of Joe Robustelli also really intrigues me. Coming off a Grey Cup season with the Riders, it feels like the third-year receiver is ready to pop off.

Robustelli established himself as a receiver to watch last year when he totalled 38 receptions, 544 yards, and three touchdowns in 12 appearances. Lining up as Saskatchewan’s ‘W’ receiver, Robustelli turned heads with a couple big games down the stretch and a monster Week 6 outing vs. Calgary. I’m excited to see how Robustelli produces with an expected increased role in Edmonton.