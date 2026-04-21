Bombers sign American defensive back Matthew Jackson

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Matthew Jackson.

Jackson (six-foot-one, 209, Eastern Kentucky; born: November 9, 1998, in Chicago, IL.) re-signs after spending time on the Blue Bombers’ practice roster in 2025.

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Jackson signed with the Bombers last season during practice roster expansion, spending just over a month with the club.

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, Jackson signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent and earned a spot on the team’s initial 53-man roster out of training camp. He appeared in nine games during the 2023 season, registering one defensive tackle and five special teams tackles.

Jackson was released prior to the start of the 2024 season and was later signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He saw action in all three preseason games, recording four tackles, and opened the regular season on the practice squad. He was later elevated for one game against the Indianapolis Colts before being released.

At Eastern Kentucky (2018–2022), Jackson appeared in 50 games, totaling 294 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and ten pass breakups. He established himself as one of the top defensive players in the FCS, earning All-ASUN honours, Stats Perform Third-Team All-America recognition in 2022, and finalist status for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2021.