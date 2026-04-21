Mesidor retains No. 1 spot in spring edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

TORONTO — University of Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is No. 1 in the Spring edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. With the ranking, the Ottawa native has swept the top position across all three editions of the Scouting Bureau for the Class of 2026.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS hold the first overall selection in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, which will be conducted on April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The first two rounds will air live on TSN and rounds 3-8 will stream exclusively on TSN+.

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The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year, with the cycle beginning in the fall to coincide with the collegiate season, in winter following collegiate regular seasons, and in spring following Combine season.

Previous rankings for the Class of 2026

Rank (Previous) Name Position School Hometown 1 (1) Akheem Mesidor DL Miami Ottawa 2 (2) Logan Taylor OL Boston College Lunenburg, N.S. 3 (4) Rene Konga DL Louisville Ottawa 4 (5) Wesley Bailey DL Louisville Ottawa 5 (3) Albert Reese IV OL Mississippi State Edmonton 6 (10) Rohan Jones TE Arkansas Montreal 7 (-) Kevin Cline OL Boston College Boca Raton, Fla. 8 (7) Dariel Djabome LB Rutgers Longueuil, Que. 9 (6) Jett Elad DB Rutgers Mississauga, Ont. 10 (9) Malcolm Bell DB Michigan State Montreal 11 (19) Giordano Vaccaro OL Purdue Winnipeg 12 (8) Nuer Gatkuoth DL Wake Forest Edmonton 13 (12) Darius Bell OL East Carolina Hamilton, Ont. 14 (-) Niklas Henning OL Queen’s Milton, Ont. 15 (11) Nick Cenacle REC Hawaii Montreal 16 (20) Émeric Boutin FB Laval L’Assomption, Que 17 (-) Malick Meiga REC Coastal Carolina Montreal 18 (18) Nate DeMontagnac REC North Dakota Mississauga, Ont. 19 (15) Jonathan Denis OL Louisiana Tech Homestead, Fla. 20 (13) Darius McKenzie LB South Alabama Ottawa

BY THE NUMBERS

The spring rankings include: Seven offensive linemen Four defensive linemen Three wide receivers Two linebackers Two defensive backs One tight end One fullback

17 schools are represented in the rankings. Boston College (No. 2 Logan Taylor and No. 7 Kevin Cline), Louisville (No. 3 Rene Konga and No. 4 Wesley Bailey) and Rutgers (No. 8 Dariel Djabome and No. 9 Jett Elad) feature multiple players.

All eight first-round selections in the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft were listed in the 2025 CFL Scouting Bureau: Spring edition.

TOP 5 NEED TO KNOW

NO. 1 (1) | AKHEEM MESIDOR | DL | MIAMI | OTTAWA

2025: 15 games/starts, 60 tackles (36 solo and 24 assisted), 15.5 tackles for a loss, 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles

2025 National Championship: Three tackles (two solo and one assisted) and two sacks

All-ACC First Team (2025)

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2022 and 2024)

All-Big 12 Honourable Mention (2021)

Played two seasons at West Virginia before three at Miami

Career: 65 games, including 52 starts, 205 tackles (121 solo and 84 assisted), 50.5 tackles for a loss and 33.5 sacks

NO. 2 (2) | LOGAN TAYLOR | OL | BOSTON COLLEGE | LUNENBURG, N.S.

2025: 12 games/starts (eight at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right tackle)

Team captain (2025)

All-ACC Second Team (2025)

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2023-24)

Played two seasons at Virginia before three at Boston College

Career: 49 games, including 46 starts

NO. 3 (4) | RENE KONGA | DL | LOUISVILLE | OTTAWA

2025: 12 games, including 11 starts, 29 tackles (13 solo and 16 assisted), five tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and six pass breakups

All-ACC Second Team (2025)

Played three seasons at Rutgers before two at Louisville

Career: 44 games, 63 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks

NO. 4 (5) | WESLEY BAILEY | DL | LOUISVILLE | OTTAWA

2025: 12 games/starts, 39 tackles (17 solo and 22 assisted), seven tackles for a loss, six sacks and five quarterback hurries

Academic All-Big Ten (2024)

Played four seasons at Rutgers before one at Louisville

Career: 48 games, including 37 starts, 110 tackles (48 solo and 62 assisted), 21 tackles for a loss and 15.5 sacks

NO. 5 (3) | ALBERT REESE IV | OL | MISSISSIPPI STATE | EDMONTON