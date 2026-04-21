Ticats sign American defensive back Zyon Gilbert

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday the team has signed American defensive back Zyon Gilbert.

Gilbert, 27, spent time with the NFL’s New York Giants (2022-23), Green Bay Packers (2023-24) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2024) after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

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Across his professional career, the six-foot, 193-pound native of Montgomery, Alabama recorded 14 tackles (10 solo) and one sack, all coming in three games during his rookie season with the Giants.

He spent his collegiate career at Florida Atlantic University (2017-21), appearing in 60 games and recording 248 tackles (158 solo), one sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 31 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one blocked kick.