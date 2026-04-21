Who should Ottawa pick first overall in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft?

We are exactly one week out from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.

And when the Ottawa REDBLACKS are up to make the first overall selection, they’ll be selecting from a talented group with legitimate options on both sides of the ball. With Ottawa looking to bounce back after a 4-14 season, the top pick in this year’s draft could be an important step in getting things back on track.

Combining our own Marshall Ferguson’s first mock draft with opinions from around the league and an audit of the team’s biggest needs, here are four solid targets for the REDBLACKS when they’re first on the clock next week.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

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DARIUS BELL | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | EAST CAROLINA

Ottawa looked to the offensive line the last time they drafted first overall when they selected Dontae Bull out of Fresno State in 2023. And while that pick hasn’t worked out exactly as planned, it won’t be a surprise to see the REDBLACKS go a similar route two years later. It’s not just a common position for top CFL picks, it’s also an area of need after Ottawa allowed a little under three sacks a game last season.

In Darius Bell, the REDBLACKS would be getting a prospect with left tackle experience even if he eventually projects as a guard or centre. Bell was a regular starter at multiple positions over four years at East Carolina and Maine and was ranked 12th in the CFL Scouting Bureau’s winter rankings. Finally, Bell is impossible to ignore knowing he was Ferguson’s pick at the top spot in his Mock Draft 1.0 released earlier this month.

DARIEL DJABOME | LINEBACKER | RUTGERS

Also impossible to ignore is Dariel Djabome, who Marshall projects as the second selection to Toronto. Djabome played in every game over four years at Rutgers, including starting his final 25 games as a junior and senior. With impact Canadian linebackers always in high demand and knowing the REDBLACKS are going through some transition at the position, there’s plenty to suggest Djabome should get a long look at first overall.

In two years as a starter with the Scarlet Knights, Djabome racked up a staggering 176 defensive tackles to go along with 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles as one of the Big Ten’s most productive linebackers. And while Djabome didn’t attend the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, he definitely turned heads at the Rutgers pro day in March.

GIORDANO VACCARO | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | PURDUE

If Ottawa does decide to use their top pick on an offensive lineman, the other name you keep coming back to is Vaccaro’s. And it makes sense. Not only did Vaccaro appear in 12 games as a senior at Purdue, he was also a U SPORTS standout during three years at the University of Manitoba.

Prior to joining the NCAA ranks, the Winnipeg product was a two-time First Team All-Canadian and won the JP Metras Trophy in 2024 as the nation’s top offensive lineman. Likely projecting as a guard at the professional level, Vaccaro pounded out 28 reps on the bench press at Purdue’s pro day. It’ll be interesting to see where Vaccaro finishes when the CFL Scouting Bureau releases their final rankings.

NUER GATKUOTH | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | WAKE FOREST

If the REDBLACKS are looking for a potential impact pass rusher at No. 1 overall, it feels like Nuer Gatkuoth is the top prospect available. For a team that finished second last with 24 sacks last season and with playing time up for grabs, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see Ottawa target a potential long-term fit off the edge.

After a couple solid seasons at Wake Forest, Edmonton product Gatkuoth exploded as a redshirt junior in 2025. Last season saw Gatkuoth record 39 defensive tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a forced fumble. Gatkuoth finished as one of the ACC’s best pass rushers and turned into a key part of the Demon Deacons’ defence before impressing at his pro day last month.