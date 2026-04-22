Mock Draft 2.0: Who’s going first overall to Ottawa?

With the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft approaching, things are starting to take shape.

Team needs are clearer, the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada is in the rearview, and this year’s class offers a strong mix of U SPORTS standouts and NCAA talent ready to make the jump.

Of course, no mock draft ever goes exactly to plan. Trades happen, teams pivot, and a few surprises early can change everything. Still, between free agency and recent roster moves, there’s a decent sense of how teams could be thinking heading into draft night.

Here’s a look at how the first two rounds might play out, with a mix of logical fits, long-term swings and a couple of curveballs along the way. I’ve even included a hypothetical trade, with the BC Lions projected in this scenario to move up to the third overall pick from Edmonton in exchange for the seventh and 36th overall selections.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» CFL reveals 2026 CFL Draft and 2026 Global Draft order

» Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Ottawa take first overall?

» Who should Ottawa pick first overall in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft?

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ROUND 1

1. OTTAWA

1. OTTAWA

OL | PURDUE If Giordano Vaccaro isn’t the top pick based on U SPORTS success, NCAA seasoning, athleticism, coachability, and overall ceiling, it would come as a surprise. Ottawa appears focused on getting younger and more stable along the interior offensive line, and after acquiring the playing rights to Luiji Vilain, defensive line may no longer be a priority should he sign with the team. With receiver hitting last year through Keelan White and other needs addressed in free agency, all signs could point to Vaccaro as the selection.

2. TORONTO

ERIC RASCOE

LB | ANGELO STATE Would the Argos select Eric Rascoe at linebacker over other needs, and over players like Dariel Djabome and Darius McKenzie? It might raise eyebrows, but Rascoe could be exactly the type of prospect Toronto bets on. Despite having no prior Canadian football experience, he tested well, interviewed well, and showed a strong desire to adapt and develop at the CFL Combine. If the Argonauts are willing to be patient, Rascoe could grow into a productive pro.

3. BC (VIA EDMONTON) 3. BC (VIA EDMONTON)

KEVIN CLINE

OL | BOSTON COLLEGE A trade in a mock draft? It might feel unlikely, but chaos tends to define draft night. With Edmonton already strong along the offensive line, they could look to move down and capitalize on their depth. That could open the door for BC to move up and secure Kevin Cline, especially with Nathan Rourke’s MOP window firmly in focus. Cline has the tools to potentially become a cornerstone piece in the Lions’ long-term protection plan.

4. WINNIPEG

4. WINNIPEG DARIEL DJABOME

LB | RUTGERS Linebacker might not be an immediate need for Winnipeg, but adding competition and upside is rarely a bad strategy. With Connor Shay already in the fold, the Blue Bombers could continue to build depth with a player like Dariel Djabome, whose production and size suggest he could contribute sooner rather than later.

5. HAMILTON

5. HAMILTON

OL | QUEEN’S A unique athletic profile makes Niklas Henning an intriguing option for Hamilton. Given Scott Milanovich’s tendency to experiment with personnel, Henning could carve out a role as a versatile sixth lineman, taking reps at fullback or tight end. If injuries hit, he may even push for starting reps earlier than expected.

6. CALGARY

6. CALGARY

REC | NORTH DAKOTA With Damien Alford out, the Stampeders could look to replenish their receiver depth with Nate DeMontagnac. While not a direct replacement, he would add to a room that already includes Jalen Philpot, Clark Barnes, and Dejon Brissett. Calgary may still address the offensive line later, but adding another Canadian receiver to the pipeline could be part of the plan.

7. EDMONTON (VIA BC)

7. EDMONTON (VIA BC)

OL | BOSTON COLLEGE Is it too early for Logan Taylor? Possibly, but if Edmonton trades down, it could give them flexibility to think long term. Taylor might be viewed as a ‘futures’ pick while the current offensive line sorts itself out. While a defensive playmaker could be tempting, sticking to a patient, long-term approach may better reflect where the Elks see themselves.

8. MONTREAL

8. MONTREAL MALCOLM BELL

DB | MICHIGAN STATE Growing up an Alouettes fan, Malcolm Bell would be a natural fit in Montreal. With his length, speed, and ball skills, he could potentially contribute early and help ease the eventual transition following Marc-Antoine Dequoy’s retirement.

9. SASKATCHEWAN 9. SASKATCHEWAN

ALBERT REESE IV

OL | MISSISSIPPI STATE The Roughriders remain committed to being big and physical, especially with Trevor Harris still under centre. Protecting him will be a priority, and adding depth on the offensive line could be key. Albert Reese IV might start as a rotational option but could develop into a reliable starter over time if he is drafted.

ROUND 2

1 (10). OTTAWA

1 (10). OTTAWA WESLEY BAILEY

DL | LOUISVILLE Even after adding the playing rights to Luiji Vilain, Ottawa could continue investing in the defensive line. Wesley Bailey, at six-foot-five and 265 pounds, offers intriguing upside as part of a potential Canadian pass rush rotation if drafted. If the REDBLACKS’ offence takes a step forward under Ryan Dinwiddie, Bailey could benefit from more favourable defensive situations early in his career.

2 (11). TORONTO

2 (11). TORONTO NICK CENACLE

REC | HAWAII With Dejon Brissett heading West, Toronto might look for another Canadian receiver, and Nick Cenacle could fit that mould. If given time to adjust to the CFL game, he could eventually replicate some of the production Brissett provided.

3 (12). EDMONTON

3 (12). EDMONTON DARIUS MCKENZIE

LB | SOUTH ALABAMA Following the departure of Nyles Morgan, Edmonton could look to reinforce the middle of their defence. Darius McKenzie has the size and profile to contribute on special teams right away, with the potential to grow into a larger defensive role.

4 (13). WINNIPEG

4 (13). WINNIPEG NUER GATKUOTH

DL | WAKE FOREST If Nuer Gatkuoth is still available at this stage, it would likely represent strong value. While it feels unlikely he slips this far, every draft has surprises. Winnipeg could take advantage by adding a Canadian pass rusher with proven production at Wake Forest.

5 (14). HAMILTON

5 (14). HAMILTON ROHAN JONES

TE | ARKANSAS Some picks are about logic, others about upside and creativity. Rohan Jones falls into the latter category. His versatility could make him an intriguing weapon in Hamilton’s offence, especially paired with Bo Levi Mitchell in a system that values flexibility and mismatches.

6 (15). BC

6 (15). BC

REC | EASTERN WASHINGTON This could be one of those fits that just makes sense. Nolan Ulm, a Kelowna native, might not project as a future award winner, but he could fill an important role in BC’s offence. As a dependable option behind Jevon Cottoy and Justin McInnis, he could quickly become a valuable piece.

7 (16). TORONTO

7 (16). TORONTO DARIUS BELL

OL | EAST CAROLINA Protect, Protect, Protect. In the first mock draft, I had Bell going much higher and he could still be a first round. That said, with others making a push for the coveted label of ‘first-round pick’, Bell could land in Toronto working behind Peter Nicastro, Ryan Hunter and Dakoda Shepley.

8 (17). MONTREAL

8 (17). MONTREAL JESULAYOMI OJUTALAYO

REC | WILFRID LAURIER With elite athletic traits and untapped receiving potential, Jesulayomi Ojutalayo could be an intriguing addition for Montreal. His immediate impact may come on special teams, but learning alongside players like Tyson Philpot could accelerate his development as a receiver.

9 (18). SASKATCHEWAN

9 (18). SASKATCHEWAN MALICK MEIGA

REC | COASTAL CAROLINA If Malick Meiga is still available in this range, it would be surprising. His size, speed, and overall athletic profile make him one of the more exciting prospects. Saskatchewan, in need of receiver depth, could be an ideal landing spot where he contributes early.

10 (19). EDMONTON

10 (19). EDMONTON JONATHAN DENIS

OL | LOUISIANA TECH After dealing with injuries throughout his college career, Jonathan Denis could be a bounce-back candidate. If he stays healthy, he might develop into a solid contributor for Edmonton, especially in an offence that values physicality up front.

11 (20). WINNIPEG

11 (20). WINNIPEG

FB| LAVAL With no clear fullback on the roster, Winnipeg could look for a reliable option in Émeric Boutin. A proven performer from Laval, he could step in and provide immediate stability at the position.

ROUND 3

21) Edmonton Elks – Rutgers DB Jett Elad

22) Toronto Argonauts – Southern Mississippi OL Jez Janvier

23) Toronto Argonauts – Louisville DL Rene Konga

24) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Ohio DB Pierre Kemeni

25) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Northern Illinois DB Cyrus McGarrell

26) Calgary Stampeders – McMaster DB Ethan Stuart

27) Calgary Stampeders – Wilfrid Laurier OL Spencer Walsh

28) Montreal Alouettes – Colorado DL Tristan Marois

29) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Calgary OL Brayden Szeman

ROUND 4

30) Toronto Argonauts – Windsor RB Weagbe Mombo

31) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Michigan State DB Devynn Cromwell

32) Edmonton Elks – UBC REC Shemar McBean

33) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Guelph RB Isaiah Smith

34) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – McMaster OL Frank Vreugdenhil

35) Edmonton Elks – Wilfrid Laurier FB Sebastian Parsalidis

36) Edmonton Elks [VIA PROJECTED TRADE WITH BC] – Alberta REC Carter Kettyle

37) Montreal Alouettes – Western FB Jérôme Rancourt

38) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Queen’s LB Justin Pace

ROUND 5

39) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Guelph OL Mitchel Schechinger

40) Toronto Argonauts – Queen’s DL Steven Kpehe

41) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Western OL Keegan O’Neil

42) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Calgary REC Matt Sibley

43) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Georgia State QB Christian Veilleux

44) Calgary Stampeders – McGill QB/REC Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald

45) BC Lions – Windsor REC Tyriq Quayson

46) Montreal Alouettes – Montreal OL Alassane Diouf

47) Saskatchewan Roughriders – UBC DB Benjamin Sangmuah

ROUND 6

48) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Alabama State REC Dylan Djete

49) Toronto Argonauts – Ottawa LB Marc Djonay Rondeau

50) Edmonton Elks – Alberta OL Carter Stuart

51) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Robert Morris DL Nathan Carabatsakis

52) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Saint Mary’s – REC Joshua Jack

53) Calgary Stampeders – Windsor RB Liam Talbot

54) BC Lions – Coastal Carolina DL Aamarii Notice

55) Montreal Alouettes – Montreal LB Charles-Elliot Bouliane

56) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Waterloo FB Evan Basalyga

ROUND 7

57) Toronto Argonauts – Mercyhurst DL Kyler Laing

58) Edmonton Elks – Kennesaw State DL Ebenezer Dibula

59) Edmonton Elks – Regina OL Ethan Graham

60) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Manitoba REC Nathan Udoh

61) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – UBC OL Riley Scheffer

62) Calgary Stampeders – Alberta OL Matthew Ljuden

63) BC Lions – Towson OL Sahil Bhullar

64) Montreal Alouettes – Georgetown DL Natale Frangione

65) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Guelph DL Robert Keyes-Wilson

ROUND 8

66) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Ottawa RB Charles Asselin

67) Toronto Argonauts – Wilfrid Laurier FB/TE Ryan Speight

68) Toronto Argonauts – NC State TE Dante Daniels

69) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Waterloo OL Nicholas Gidaro

70) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – South Dakota DL Carter Hooper

71) Calgary Stampeders – Calgary OL Franklin Ibelo

72) BC Lions – Queen’s TE Liam Silverson

73) Montreal Alouettes – Miami DL Akheem Mesidor

74) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Saskatchewan DL Charlie Parks