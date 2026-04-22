Mock Draft 2.0: Who’s going first overall to Ottawa?

Purdue Athletics
With the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft approaching, things are starting to take shape.
Team needs are clearer, the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada is in the rearview, and this year’s class offers a strong mix of U SPORTS standouts and NCAA talent ready to make the jump.
Of course, no mock draft ever goes exactly to plan. Trades happen, teams pivot, and a few surprises early can change everything. Still, between free agency and recent roster moves, there’s a decent sense of how teams could be thinking heading into draft night.
Here’s a look at how the first two rounds might play out, with a mix of logical fits, long-term swings and a couple of curveballs along the way. I’ve even included a hypothetical trade, with the BC Lions projected in this scenario to move up to the third overall pick from Edmonton in exchange for the seventh and 36th overall selections.
CFL CANADIAN DRAFT
» CFL reveals 2026 CFL Draft and 2026 Global Draft order
» Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Ottawa take first overall?
» Who should Ottawa pick first overall in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft?
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ROUND 1
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1. OTTAWA
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If Giordano Vaccaro isn’t the top pick based on U SPORTS success, NCAA seasoning, athleticism, coachability, and overall ceiling, it would come as a surprise.
Ottawa appears focused on getting younger and more stable along the interior offensive line, and after acquiring the playing rights to Luiji Vilain, defensive line may no longer be a priority should he sign with the team. With receiver hitting last year through Keelan White and other needs addressed in free agency, all signs could point to Vaccaro as the selection.
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2. TORONTO
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Would the Argos select Eric Rascoe at linebacker over other needs, and over players like Dariel Djabome and Darius McKenzie?
It might raise eyebrows, but Rascoe could be exactly the type of prospect Toronto bets on. Despite having no prior Canadian football experience, he tested well, interviewed well, and showed a strong desire to adapt and develop at the CFL Combine. If the Argonauts are willing to be patient, Rascoe could grow into a productive pro.
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3. BC (VIA EDMONTON)
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A trade in a mock draft? It might feel unlikely, but chaos tends to define draft night.
With Edmonton already strong along the offensive line, they could look to move down and capitalize on their depth. That could open the door for BC to move up and secure Kevin Cline, especially with Nathan Rourke’s MOP window firmly in focus.
Cline has the tools to potentially become a cornerstone piece in the Lions’ long-term protection plan.
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4. WINNIPEG
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Linebacker might not be an immediate need for Winnipeg, but adding competition and upside is rarely a bad strategy.
With Connor Shay already in the fold, the Blue Bombers could continue to build depth with a player like Dariel Djabome, whose production and size suggest he could contribute sooner rather than later.
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5. HAMILTON
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A unique athletic profile makes Niklas Henning an intriguing option for Hamilton.
Given Scott Milanovich’s tendency to experiment with personnel, Henning could carve out a role as a versatile sixth lineman, taking reps at fullback or tight end. If injuries hit, he may even push for starting reps earlier than expected.
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6. CALGARY
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With Damien Alford out, the Stampeders could look to replenish their receiver depth with Nate DeMontagnac.
While not a direct replacement, he would add to a room that already includes Jalen Philpot, Clark Barnes, and Dejon Brissett. Calgary may still address the offensive line later, but adding another Canadian receiver to the pipeline could be part of the plan.
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7. EDMONTON (VIA BC)
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Is it too early for Logan Taylor? Possibly, but if Edmonton trades down, it could give them flexibility to think long term.
Taylor might be viewed as a ‘futures’ pick while the current offensive line sorts itself out. While a defensive playmaker could be tempting, sticking to a patient, long-term approach may better reflect where the Elks see themselves.
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8. MONTREAL
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Growing up an Alouettes fan, Malcolm Bell would be a natural fit in Montreal.
With his length, speed, and ball skills, he could potentially contribute early and help ease the eventual transition following Marc-Antoine Dequoy’s retirement.
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9. SASKATCHEWAN
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The Roughriders remain committed to being big and physical, especially with Trevor Harris still under centre.
Protecting him will be a priority, and adding depth on the offensive line could be key. Albert Reese IV might start as a rotational option but could develop into a reliable starter over time if he is drafted.
ROUND 2
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1 (10). OTTAWA
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Even after adding the playing rights to Luiji Vilain, Ottawa could continue investing in the defensive line.
Wesley Bailey, at six-foot-five and 265 pounds, offers intriguing upside as part of a potential Canadian pass rush rotation if drafted. If the REDBLACKS’ offence takes a step forward under Ryan Dinwiddie, Bailey could benefit from more favourable defensive situations early in his career.
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2 (11). TORONTO
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With Dejon Brissett heading West, Toronto might look for another Canadian receiver, and Nick Cenacle could fit that mould.
If given time to adjust to the CFL game, he could eventually replicate some of the production Brissett provided.
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3 (12). EDMONTON
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Following the departure of Nyles Morgan, Edmonton could look to reinforce the middle of their defence.
Darius McKenzie has the size and profile to contribute on special teams right away, with the potential to grow into a larger defensive role.
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4 (13). WINNIPEG
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If Nuer Gatkuoth is still available at this stage, it would likely represent strong value. While it feels unlikely he slips this far, every draft has surprises.
Winnipeg could take advantage by adding a Canadian pass rusher with proven production at Wake Forest.
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5 (14). HAMILTON
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Some picks are about logic, others about upside and creativity. Rohan Jones falls into the latter category.
His versatility could make him an intriguing weapon in Hamilton’s offence, especially paired with Bo Levi Mitchell in a system that values flexibility and mismatches.
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6 (15). BC
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This could be one of those fits that just makes sense. Nolan Ulm, a Kelowna native, might not project as a future award winner, but he could fill an important role in BC’s offence.
As a dependable option behind Jevon Cottoy and Justin McInnis, he could quickly become a valuable piece.
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7 (16). TORONTO
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Protect, Protect, Protect. In the first mock draft, I had Bell going much higher and he could still be a first round.
That said, with others making a push for the coveted label of ‘first-round pick’, Bell could land in Toronto working behind Peter Nicastro, Ryan Hunter and Dakoda Shepley.
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8 (17). MONTREAL
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With elite athletic traits and untapped receiving potential, Jesulayomi Ojutalayo could be an intriguing addition for Montreal.
His immediate impact may come on special teams, but learning alongside players like Tyson Philpot could accelerate his development as a receiver.
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9 (18). SASKATCHEWAN
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If Malick Meiga is still available in this range, it would be surprising. His size, speed, and overall athletic profile make him one of the more exciting prospects.
Saskatchewan, in need of receiver depth, could be an ideal landing spot where he contributes early.
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10 (19). EDMONTON
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After dealing with injuries throughout his college career, Jonathan Denis could be a bounce-back candidate.
If he stays healthy, he might develop into a solid contributor for Edmonton, especially in an offence that values physicality up front.
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11 (20). WINNIPEG
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With no clear fullback on the roster, Winnipeg could look for a reliable option in Émeric Boutin.
A proven performer from Laval, he could step in and provide immediate stability at the position.
ROUND 3
21) Edmonton Elks – Rutgers DB Jett Elad
22) Toronto Argonauts – Southern Mississippi OL Jez Janvier
23) Toronto Argonauts – Louisville DL Rene Konga
24) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Ohio DB Pierre Kemeni
25) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Northern Illinois DB Cyrus McGarrell
26) Calgary Stampeders – McMaster DB Ethan Stuart
27) Calgary Stampeders – Wilfrid Laurier OL Spencer Walsh
28) Montreal Alouettes – Colorado DL Tristan Marois
29) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Calgary OL Brayden Szeman
ROUND 4
30) Toronto Argonauts – Windsor RB Weagbe Mombo
31) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Michigan State DB Devynn Cromwell
32) Edmonton Elks – UBC REC Shemar McBean
33) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Guelph RB Isaiah Smith
34) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – McMaster OL Frank Vreugdenhil
35) Edmonton Elks – Wilfrid Laurier FB Sebastian Parsalidis
36) Edmonton Elks [VIA PROJECTED TRADE WITH BC] – Alberta REC Carter Kettyle
37) Montreal Alouettes – Western FB Jérôme Rancourt
38) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Queen’s LB Justin Pace
ROUND 5
39) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Guelph OL Mitchel Schechinger
40) Toronto Argonauts – Queen’s DL Steven Kpehe
41) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Western OL Keegan O’Neil
42) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Calgary REC Matt Sibley
43) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Georgia State QB Christian Veilleux
44) Calgary Stampeders – McGill QB/REC Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald
45) BC Lions – Windsor REC Tyriq Quayson
46) Montreal Alouettes – Montreal OL Alassane Diouf
47) Saskatchewan Roughriders – UBC DB Benjamin Sangmuah
ROUND 6
48) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Alabama State REC Dylan Djete
49) Toronto Argonauts – Ottawa LB Marc Djonay Rondeau
50) Edmonton Elks – Alberta OL Carter Stuart
51) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Robert Morris DL Nathan Carabatsakis
52) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – Saint Mary’s – REC Joshua Jack
53) Calgary Stampeders – Windsor RB Liam Talbot
54) BC Lions – Coastal Carolina DL Aamarii Notice
55) Montreal Alouettes – Montreal LB Charles-Elliot Bouliane
56) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Waterloo FB Evan Basalyga
ROUND 7
57) Toronto Argonauts – Mercyhurst DL Kyler Laing
58) Edmonton Elks – Kennesaw State DL Ebenezer Dibula
59) Edmonton Elks – Regina OL Ethan Graham
60) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Manitoba REC Nathan Udoh
61) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – UBC OL Riley Scheffer
62) Calgary Stampeders – Alberta OL Matthew Ljuden
63) BC Lions – Towson OL Sahil Bhullar
64) Montreal Alouettes – Georgetown DL Natale Frangione
65) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Guelph DL Robert Keyes-Wilson
ROUND 8
66) Ottawa REDBLACKS – Ottawa RB Charles Asselin
67) Toronto Argonauts – Wilfrid Laurier FB/TE Ryan Speight
68) Toronto Argonauts – NC State TE Dante Daniels
69) Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Waterloo OL Nicholas Gidaro
70) Hamilton Tiger-Cats – South Dakota DL Carter Hooper
71) Calgary Stampeders – Calgary OL Franklin Ibelo
72) BC Lions – Queen’s TE Liam Silverson
73) Montreal Alouettes – Miami DL Akheem Mesidor
74) Saskatchewan Roughriders – Saskatchewan DL Charlie Parks