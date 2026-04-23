CFL Global Mock Draft: How will things shake out?

TORONTO — It’s the season of mock drafts.

CFL.ca’s combine and draft expert Marshall Ferguson released his second and final mock draft of the CFL Canadian Draft season earlier this week. He’s projecting that the Ottawa REDBLACKS will take Purdue offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro with their first overall pick.

After the CFL Canadian Draft wraps up on April 28, draft season isn’t over. The next day, April 29, the CFL Global Draft gets underway, as the best prospects from around the globe await to see which team will call their name.

As we get ready for both drafts next week, we’re trying our hand at a CFL Global Mock Draft. Here’s where we think things will shake out next Wednesday.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» CFL reveals 2026 CFL Draft and 2026 Global Draft order

» Mock Draft 2.0: Who’s going first overall to Ottawa?

» Who should Ottawa pick first overall in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft?

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ROUND 1

1. OTTAWA REDBLACKS

SELECTION: MITCH MCCARTHY | PUNTER | INDIANA | AUSTRALIA

The REDBLACKS already hold five Globals on their roster with three being on the defensive line, including prize addition Habakkuk Baldonado. Ottawa appears to be setting up an open competition for the starting punter and, based on recent comments, going to the ever-popular Global punter is on the table.

Mitch McCarthy has a big leg and lit it up at this year’s Kicking Showcase in San Diego. He’ll have every opportunity to earn the starting job in competition with 2025 Global Draft selection James Burnip and American Noah Gettman.

2. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

SELECTION: WILFRIED PENE | DEFENSIVE LINE | VIRGINIA TECH | FRANCE

Wilfried Pene is widely regarded as one of, if not the, best players available and after a strong performance at the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness, he proved that there was no rust following his untimely release from the New England Patriots last summer.

He will give Toronto an embarrassment of riches with their Global defensive line group, creating a fierce competition with veteran Thiadric Hansen and 2025 second round selection Soane Toia for their second Global roster spot alongside long time punter John Haggerty.

3. EDMONTON ELKS

SELECTION: JIREH OJATA | DEFENSIVE LINE | PURDUE | NIGERIA

The Elks could take a big swing on a high upside prospect in Jireh Ojata, who is a year removed from attending NFL mini camp with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ojata was highly productive in Division 3 at Franklin College before transferring to Purdue for his final year and has typically found success by leaning on his physical gifts.

He will have every opportunity to develop his technique and if he finds his stride, Edmonton may just hit a home run with this selection.

4. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

SELECTION: NICK HABERER | PUNTER | VANDERBILT | AUSTRALIA

Winnipeg looks to create a bit of competition by potentially adding the big legged Aussie to the mix. While only punting 26 times last season, Nick Haberer’s average per punt (46.7) would have had him at near the top of the SEC.

5. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

SELECTION: JACK BURGESS | PUNTER | TEXAS TECH | AUSTRALIA

The Ticats are looking for a new punter after Nik Constantinou signed down south this off-season and adding Jack Burgess will allow for a fierce competition with 2025 first overall selection Fraser Masin.

Burgess was another standout from this year’s kicking showcase in San Diego, so teams had an opportunity to get to know Burgess and see him perform up close where he demonstrated his strong leg and impressive operational time.

6. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

SELECTION: EDWARD VESTERINEN | DEFENSIVE LINE | WEST VIRGINIA | FINLAND

One of the most experienced and well-rounded players available in this years draft with 77 tackles and 6.5 career sacks after five years at West Virginia, the Stamps could pick up the stout Fin who will be ready to contribute sooner rather than later.

7. BC LIONS

SELECTION: FRANK MULIPOLA | DEFENSIVE LINE | ARKANSAS | AMERICAN SAMOA

Frank Mulipola had a relatively quiet season at Arkansas, but was a force to be reckoned with at UTPB before that. The Mulipola you see on that film is what you saw at combine, despite a lingering hamstring injury: a wrecking ball who comes with power on every play to cause havoc in the backfield.

The Lions could add some depth along the defensive line here behind long time stalwart Tibo Debaillie.

8. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

SELECTION: KEELAN CRIMMINS | PUNTER | ILLINOIS | AUSTRALIA

The Als like to maintain depth and promote competition with the Global spots by finding new adversaries to push Joseph Zema every year and this year will likely be no different. Crimmins is coming off of a strong showing at this years kicking showcase and would be ready to come into camp and compete.

9. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

SELECTION: JUDE MCATAMNEY | KICKER | RUTGERS | IRELAND

The defending champs are in the market for a new kicker and could scoop up the Irishman with rare NFL experience after spending two years with the New York Giants. If drafted, he’ll join an already packed room to see who can come away with the starting gig.

ROUND 2

1. OTTAWA REDBLACKS

SELECTION: JEFFREY M’BA | DEFENSIVE LINE | AUBURN | FRANCE

Given their aforementioned depth at the Global spot, Ottawa can take a bit of a wait and see approach here on the former No. 1 JUCO prospect. He won’t immediately be available, but if/when he were to look north, he would be an instant contributor and headache for interior offensive linemen.

2. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

SELECTION: FA’ALILI FA’AMOE | OFFENSIVE LINE | WAKE FOREST | AMERICAN SAMOA

Fa’alili Fa’amoe may not be immediately available, but this feels like a spot where the Argos could take a big swing. Fa’amoe has 38 career starts between Washington State and Wake Forest at tackle, but has a skillset that could translate well to the interior, bringing a high ceiling with positional versatility.

3. EDMONTON ELKS

SELECTION: PAUL RUBELT | OFFENSIVE LINE | CENTRAL FLORIDA | GERMANY

While we’re talking about big swings, the Elks can take a shot on the towering German tackle. Paul Rubelt stands at six-foot-10, and is a tremendous athlete, making him a unique project with tremendous potential, but those tools also mean that there will be plenty of interested parties and they will likely have to wait on him before they get him into their building.

4. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

SELECTION: MAURICE HEIMS | DEFENSIVE LINE | IDAHO | GERMANY

The native of Hamburg, Germany brings a large frame and plenty of special teams experience from his time at Washington and then Idaho. Maurice Heims put up solid numbers at his pro day and profiles as a prime developmental prospect who can start on the practice roster behind last years first round pick Kemari Munier-Bailey.

5. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

SELECTION: ANDREAS PAASKE | TIGHT END | ARKANSAS | DENMARK

Admittedly, it feels a little lazy mocking a tight end to Hamilton here, but given their affinity for the position and already using a Global there in Jevoni Robinson, it just makes sense that they go back to the well given the available talent at this spot.

Andreas Paaske is a different style of tight end than Robinson, as he would be a bit more of a mauler, which could deliver a nice change of pace. Another tight end that may be more in line stylistically is Seydou Traore out of Mississippi State, but he will be exhausting some opportunities down south via the NFL IPP before becoming available.

6. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

SELECTION: JACK BOUWMEESTER | PUNTER | TEXAS | AUSTRALIA

Coming off a strong end to his collegiate career through three different schools, Jack Bouwmeester may not be in camp on day 1 but the Aussie is great value at this point and would be a strong option to push incumbent Mark Vassett.

7. BC LIONS

SELECTION: BRETT THORSON | PUNTER | GEORGIA | AUSTRALIA

The Lions’ Carl Meyer had a very strong first season as the starting punter for the BC Lions, so there isn’t much urgency here and BC has shown in previous Global drafts that they’re not afraid to take a chance on whether or not a player will be immediately available.

Widely regarded as one of the top punters in college football this year, BC could scoop up Brett Thorson and will wait and see.

8. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

SELECTION: CHINAZO OBOBI | OFFENSIVE LINE | MUNICH RAVENS | ENGLAND

Chinazo Obobi moves better on film than his testing at the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness would lead you to believe and performed well during the practice portion of the event. Some time on the practice roster would allow the Austin Peay State product to get up to speed while giving Montreal some valuable depth in the trenches.

9. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

SELECTION: BAY HARVEY | QUARTERBACK | JOHNS HOPKINS | SWITZERLAND

Let’s have some fun here. Bay Harvey had a prolific career at Johns Hopkins and received strong reviews for his performance at the CFL Free Agent Camp. While undersized, he brings timing and athleticism to the position and could be an interesting developmental project for the Riders at this point in the draft.

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