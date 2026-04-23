QB internship class of ’26 set to take the field
TORONTO — U SPORTS quarterbacks from across the country will take the field alongside their professional counterparts for the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) QB Internship program ahead of the upcoming season.
Since the program’s inception in 2010, amateur and collegiate pivots have joined CFL clubs ahead of the upcoming campaign to participate in practices, and attend team and positional meetings, in hopes of improving their craft.
The preseason slate gets underway on May 18 before the season kicks off June 4 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing host to the Montreal Alouettes.
Notable past participants
- Taylor Elgersma (TOR: 2022 and 2023, HAM: 2024)
- Jonathan Sénécal (MTL: 2022 and 2024)
- Arnaud Desjardins (WPG: 2023)
- Tre Ford (MTL: 2018, HAM: 2019)
- Michael O’Connor (BC: 2015 and 2016, TOR: 2018)
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CFL QB INTERNSHIP – CLASS OF 2026
(Team | Name | School | Hometown)
Montreal | Jérémy Fyfe | Sherbrooke | Montreal
- 2025: Eight games
- Career-high 1,066 passing yards; 53.3 per cent completion rate
- 173 rushing yards (7.9 yards per rush)
Ottawa | Elijah Barnes | Carleton | Ancaster, Ont.
- 2025: Eight games, 1,634 passing yards
- 2024: School record 2,285 passing yards
- Named to 2026 U SPORTS East-West Bowl
Toronto | Tristan Aboud | Guelph | Montreal
- 2025: Eight starts, career-high 2,117 passing yards
- 2025 QB Internship participant (Hamilton)
- Named to 2026 U SPORTS East-West Bowl
Hamilton | Lucas Barresi | McMaster | Hamilton, Ont.
- 2025: Seven games; two starts
- 58.5 per cent completion rate
- Eight touchdowns (five passing, three rushing)
Winnipeg | Cole Anseeuw | Manitoba | Winnipeg
- 2025: Eight games
- Entering third season with Bisons
- 2025 QB Internship participant (Winnipeg)
Saskatchewan | Jake Farrell | Saskatchewan | Saskatoon
- 2025: Seven games; 647 passing yards; 61.1 per cent completion rate
- Eight touchdowns passes
- Starter in the 60th Vanier Cup
Calgary | David Jordan | Calgary | Los Angeles
- 2025: Eight games; 1,812 passing yards; 62.7 per cent completion rate
- Canada West-high 158 completions
- Eight touchdown passes
Edmonton | Finn Goerzen | Alberta | Calgary
- Entering second season with Golden Bears
- Calgary City champion (Grade 12)
- Member: Team Alberta U16/U17
BC | Drew Viotto| UBC | Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
- 2025: Eight games; 1,984 passing yards; 62.1 per cent completion rate
- 12 touchdowns passes
- October 4, 2025: 26-of-42 passing for three touchdowns and 473 yards – third highest single-game total in school history