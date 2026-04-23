REDBLACKS sign five, including defensive back Gavin Holmes

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced they have signed American defensive back Gavin Holmes, American defensive back Quenton Meeks, American defensive back Kobe Savage, American receiver Roc Taylor and American defensive back Jordan Wright.

Holmes spent time last season on the practice roster with the Edmonton Elks (2025). The New Orleans, Louisiana, native finished his collegiate career at the University of Texas, where he played 30 games over two seasons (2023-24), posting 30 total tackles with .5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. He began his collegiate career at Wake Forest, where he suited up in 27 games over three seasons (2020-22), registering 45 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and 15 passes defended.

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Meeks spent time last season on the practice roster of the Montreal Alouettes (2025). Before heading to the CFL, Meeks spent time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints (2022), Tennessee Titans (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018, 20) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20). The San Diego, California native also spent time in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits (2022) and in the UFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks (2023) and Memphis Showboats (2023-24).

Meeks spent his collegiate career at Stanford, where he played 39 games over three seasons (2015-18), registering 117 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, seven interceptions and two touchdowns. After his junior season (2018), he earned second-team All-Pac 12 honours.

Savage most recently spent time at minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers (2025). He finished his collegiate career at the University of Oregon, where he played 14 games in his lone season with the Ducks (2024), registering 64 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended. Prior to his time at Oregon, Savage played 13 games over two seasons at Kansas State University (2022-23) registering 66 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three passes defended and one forced fumble. He also spent time at Tyler Junior College (2020-21) and Texas A&M Commerce (2019).

Taylor signed with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent (2025) and also spent time with the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. Taylor played in 43 games over four seasons at the University of Memphis (2021-24), posting 162 receptions for 2,366 yards and seven touchdowns. Taylor earned first-team All-AAC honours in 2024 and second-team honours in 2023.

Wright attended minicamp with the Cleveland Browns (2025) and Philadelphia Eagles (2025). Wright played 12 games in his lone season at the University of Connecticut (2024), registering 46 total tackles and one quarterback sack. Prior to his time at UCONN, Wright played 13 games over two seasons at Kansas Sate (2022-23) registering eight total tackles and two passes defended. He began his collegiate career at Fullerton College where he spent two seasons (2019-21).