Riders long snapper Jorgen Hus announces retirement from football

REGINA — Long snapper Jorgen Hus, the longest-serving member of the 2025 Grey Cup Champion Saskatchewan Roughriders, has announced his retirement from professional football after a prosperous decade with the Green and White.

Hus punctuated his playing career in storybook fashion by helping the Roughriders defeat the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in the 112th Grey Cup Game, played on Nov. 16, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. That was his 177th appearance in a Roughriders uniform, including regular season (167), playoff (9) and Grey Cup (1) competition. A member of first-place Roughriders teams in 2019 and 2025, Hus signs off with a consecutive-games-played streak of 150, playoffs included.

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All-around excellence was applauded during Grey Cup Week in 2024 when Hus received the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award. The award honours a Canadian CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s Veterans — strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

In addition to being an exemplary teammate, Hus has tirelessly invested himself in the community as a Player Ambassador with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation, visiting schools across the province to emphasize the importance of literacy (via the Rider Reading program) and mental health (Win With Wellness).

Born in Saskatoon, Hus played high school football with the St Joseph Guardians before contributing as a linebacker and on special teams with the Saskatoon Hilltops (Prairie Football Conference) and University of Regina Rams (Canada West). Selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (31st overall) of the 2013 CFL Canadian Draft, he had NFL auditions with the St. Louis Rams (twice), Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs before returning to Canada to play his favourite sport in his home province.

The Roughriders acquired Hus’s CFL rights in a May 11, 2015 trade that sent receiver Cory Watson to Edmonton. Hus signed his first of six contracts with the Roughriders on May 20, 2015. He made his regular season debut with Saskatchewan on June 27, 2015, in the regular season opener against Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers were also the opponent for the first regular season game at new Mosaic Stadium. Hus figured in the first points scored at that stadium, snapping the ball to holder Josh Bartel to put Tyler Crapigna in position for a 48-yard field goal at 9:11 of the first quarter on July 1, 2017. Hus, Bartel and Crapigna also collaborated on a convert that followed the first touchdown at the new facility (an 18-yard pass from Kevin Glenn to Caleb Holley) 13:39 into the game.

Jorgen and his wife, Kenzi, are the proud parents of two daughters — Makaia and Livvy and continue to call Saskatoon home.