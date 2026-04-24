3 things to know about new CFL Fantasy

TORONTO — Ready to become a GM?

An all-new CFL Fantasy is coming in 2026, packed with new features designed to give you the ultimate bragging rights.

From draft day to game day, the new game is more competitive than ever with new features that shake up how you select and manage your team as you go head-to-head with the rest of your league.

Here are three features of the new CFL Fantasy to know before its launch during the preseason.

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BECOME A GM AND DRAFT YOUR TEAM

Unlike CFL Weekly Fantasy (which will still be available to play on Game Zone in 2026), the new CFL Fantasy features a draft period for you to select your ultimate team.

Your league, which can feature four or six people, needs a pre-selected Commissioner and they will create the draft rules. The commissioner is responsible for determining what day and time the draft is (we highly recommend throwing yourselves a draft party!).

The 13-round draft will be a snake draft, giving everyone an equal opportunity to pick their best roster. Every team will feature a QB Superflex (more on this below), a running back, three receivers, a National Flex (more on this below), a kicker, a defence/special teams, five bench players and two IR players.

UNIQUELY CFL ROSTER SPOTS

Everyone loves all things uniquely Canadian, and the new CFL Fantasy game is no exception to that. General managers and coaches have to consider the ratio on game day and now you get to do the same thing.

The National Flex player must be a Canadian receiver or running back, making sure that homegrown talent is on your weekly roster. From receivers Tyson Philpot, Justin McInnis and Samuel Emilus to running back Brady Oliveira, there’s a plethora of Canadian talent to choose from to fill this spot.

The QB spot on your roster doubles as a Superflex spot. This position can be filled by your starting quarterback, like Nathan Rourke, for example, every week. But if Rourke is on a bye that week, you can choose to fill your QB spot with another quarterback you have drafted OR choose a running back or receiver that may be on your bench. There are endless possibilities for you to tweak your roster to get the most points that week.

CHANGE YOUR ROSTER THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

If you thought the draft wasn’t fun enough, the excitement really begins during the season.

You’ll need to set your roster weekly, keeping in mind any injuries or matchups you’d like to capitalize on. Don’t like who you have on your roster or bench? No problem. The new CFL Fantasy game features a waiver wire and the opportunity to trade players to other people within your league.

On Monday and Tuesday each week, you can put in a waiver claim on a player you want to pick up off the waiver wire, but you won’t get the player right away. On Wednesdays, those requests are processed based on standings (lower-ranked teams get priority). For example, if you are sixth in your six-team league, you will have priority on selecting Nic Demski, even if three other people in your league placed a claim on him.

If after noon ET a player isn’t claimed by anyone else in your league, they become free for anyone to grab first-come, first-served.

You can also make trades at any points throughout the year, including after your draft and before the season begins, if you feel like you want to make some swaps before CFL Kickoff on June 4. Commissioners can select a trade deadline later in the season, and no trades are allowed after the selected deadline. The trades, which only happen on Monday and Tuesday, can be auto-approved or require the Commissioner to approve them.