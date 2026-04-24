CFL Scouting Bureau’s No. 1 prospect Mesidor taken in first round of NFL Draft

TORONTO — Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, ranked No. 1 in the spring edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Ottawa, Ontario native started 15 games for the Miami Hurricanes in 2025, recording 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

Mesidor will also be eligible for selection in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft on Tuesday and was projected to go 73rd overall to the Montreal Alouettes in CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson’s latest Mock Draft.

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Mesidor helped Miami reach the College Football Playoff National Championship, where the Hurricanes fell 27-21 to Indiana. Over six collegiate seasons, two at West Virginia and four at Miami, the pass rusher totalled 35.5 sacks and 52.5 tackles for loss.

His accolades include All-ACC First Team honours in 2025, along with All-ACC Honourable Mention selections in 2022 and 2024 and an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention in 2021.