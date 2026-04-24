National defensive lineman Nigel Romick announces retirement

OTTAWA — REDBLACKS National defensive lineman Nigel Romick, who was an original player with the franchise, announced on Friday his retirement from professional football.

“Thank you RNation! Forever indebted to be part of this organization for the past 11 years. This game tested me, built me and shaped me to the man I am today,” said Romick. “Thank you to every teammate, every coach and every fan who made this journey unforgettable. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories I will carry for life. To my family, thank you for all the sacrifices behind the scenes, your unwavering support helped me on and off the field for the last decade.”

“I gave the game everything I had and it gave me more in return. I walk away grateful, proud and at peace as this chapter closes but the memories and brotherhood will live on forever. This is not goodbye as Ottawa is home, look forward to cheering on the REDBLACKS with you RNation. See you in the stands”

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The original REDBLACK spent his entire 11 season career with the franchise, suiting up in 128 games over that time (2014-25) and helping the franchise to three Grey Cup appearances, including winning a championship in 2016. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native was a special teams stalwart in the nation’s capital, registering 113 special teams tackles, while also adding 17 defensive tackles, one pass knockdown, one quarterback sack and one tackle for loss.

“Nigel has been a true professional throughout his career in Ottawa,” said Shawn Burke, vice president of football operations of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. “He brought toughness and consistency and set the example for his teammates every time he showed up to the stadium. We’re grateful for the 11 seasons he gave our organization and we wish Nigel and his family all the best in his retirement.”

The Saint Mary’s product was originally selected by the REDBLACKS in the third round, 23rd overall in the 2014 CFL draft ahead of Ottawa’s inaugural season in the CFL.