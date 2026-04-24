What CFL team should you cheer for in 2026?

TORONTO — Picking a CFL team isn’t always straightforward. Maybe you’re new to the league, maybe you’re looking for a second team, or maybe you just want a reason to get more invested in 2026.

That’s where CFL Team Picker presented by Tourism Yukon on Game Zone comes in. Built to match fans with a team based on their preferences, it’s the perfect starting point if you’re not quite sure where to land.

Before you make your pick, though, let’s give you a head start. Using one key stat from each team’s 2025 season (with one exception), here’s a snapshot of what every club brings to the table, and why they might be the right fit for you in 2026.

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BC LIONS

31.1 points per game (first in CFL)

If you’re all about offence, the Lions are hard to beat. They led the league in scoring thanks in large part to Nathan Rourke, who took home both Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian honours. His ability to stretch the field and create plays makes BC one of the most entertaining teams in the league.

And he’s not doing it alone. With weapons like Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis, plus a strong presence in the backfield with James Butler, the Lions can score in a hurry. If you want points and highlights, this is your team.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

126.7 rushing yards per game (first in CFL)

Calgary continues to lean into a physical, run-first identity, and it works. With Dedrick Mills extending his contract, the Stampeders remain one of the most consistent rushing attacks in the league, controlling the tempo and wearing down defences.

That ground game is complemented by the dynamic playmaking of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., giving Calgary a balanced offence that can beat teams in multiple ways. If you appreciate a team that can dictate the game, the Stamps might be for you.

EDMONTON ELKS

73.2 completion percentage by Cody Fajardo (second in CFL)

Efficiency is the calling card in Edmonton. Cody Fajardo posted one of the best completion percentages in the league and now enters 2026 as the full-time starter from Day 1, bringing both accuracy and championship experience.

The additions of offensive linemen Brendan Bordner, Coulter Woodmansey and Jordan Murray should only help. With better protection up front, Fajardo has the tools to be even more efficient and keep the offence on schedule all season long.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

22.7 points allowed per game (first in CFL)

If defence is your thing, Saskatchewan should be at the top of your list. The Riders allowed the fewest points in the league in 2025, showcasing a unit that consistently made life difficult for opposing offences.

Even with departures like A.J. Allen and C.J. Reavis, the core remains strong with players like linebacker Jameer Thurman, defensive backs Rolan Milligan Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell, and defensive lineman Mike Rose. If you enjoy hard-hitting, championship-calibre defence, this is your squad.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

332 first downs allowed (fewest in CFL)

The Blue Bombers offer a defensive identity just as strong as their rivals in Saskatchewan. Winnipeg allowed the fewest first downs in the league, consistently getting off the field and limiting opposing drives.

With additions like linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox and defensive back Jonathan Moxey joining returning stars such as defensive end Willie Jefferson and defensive back Evan Holm, this unit remains one of the most disciplined in the CFL. If you like defence you might have to choose between Riders Green and White and Bombers Blue and Gold, but you really can’t go wrong.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

5,296 passing yards by Bo Levi Mitchell (first in CFL)

Few teams can match Hamilton through the air. Bo Levi Mitchell led the league in passing yards, showing he still has plenty left in the tank as one of the CFL’s premier quarterbacks.

He’s surrounded by an impressive group of receivers, including receivers Kenny Lawler, Kiondré Smith, Shemar Bridges and off-season addition Kurleigh Gittens Jr. If you like big plays and a pass-heavy attack, Hamilton delivers.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

304.6 passing yards per game (second in CFL)

Toronto’s offence thrived through the air even without its starting quarterback. Now, with Chad Kelly back in the fold, expectations are even higher heading into 2026.

With targets like Damonte Coxie, Makai Polk, Kevin Mital and Jake Herslow, the Argonauts have the potential to return to their championship form from 2022 to 2024. If you want a contender with star power, Toronto is a strong choice.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

415 first downs (most in CFL)

Montreal’s offence is all about consistency and moving the chains. The Alouettes led the league in first downs, showing an ability to sustain drives and control games even when dealing with injuries.

With Davis Alexander leading the way and playmakers like Tyson Philpot, Cole Spieker, Tyler Snead, Alexander Hollins and Jerreth Sterns, this group can attack in waves. Add a defence featuring Tyrice Beverette and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, plus recent Grey Cup experience, and you’ve got a complete team.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

3 Grey Cup titles (via new head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie)

Ottawa might be the league’s most intriguing team heading into 2026. The addition of head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie brings championship experience after winning two Grey Cups as a head coach with the Toronto Argonauts and another as an assistant coach with the Calgary Stampeders, and it signals a new direction for the franchise.

The REDBLACKS were aggressive in free agency, adding names like linebacker A.J. Allen, defensive back C.J. Reavis, defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado, running back Greg Bell and receiver Ayden Eberhardt. With pivot Dru Brown under centre, this could be the team for fans looking to jump on a potential turnaround before it happens.