Will a team finish the regular season with 13 or more wins?

The five best words this time of year?

The CFL season is near.

When we last gathered, Saskatchewan raised the 112th Grey Cup. Come June 13, last year’s hunters become this year’s hunted when the Roughriders begin defence of their title against the BC Lions in Week 2.

As usual, we like to start our season with 10 predictions that will define the season. Some are fun, but as we get deeper, the fun really begins. And if you want to make your own picks, CFL Season Predictor is now live on CFL Game Zone, giving fans the chance to play along.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s go!

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1. WHICH POSITION WILL SCORE THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE 2026 SEASON

Dustin Crum lifted the 2025 lid with a rushing major for the REDBLACKS. He’s now a member of the Alouettes, who just happen to open the 2026 regular season at the Tiger-Cats. Intriguing though it may be to double up on Crum, the likely short-yardage pivot in Montreal, we’ll go with another Als player to initiate this year’s touchdown total.

We’re liking Tyson Philpot on a long scoring toss from Davis Alexander in what will be an entertaining matchup that could very well see these two teams play again for all the Eastern Final marbles on November 7 (more on that later).

2. WILL A KICKER MAKE A FIELD GOAL LONGER THAN 60.5 YARDS?

Yes. Winnipeg’s Sergio Castillo drilled a 63-yard rocket during Week 10 last season, while Montreal’s José Maltos Díaz’ 58-yard field goal in Week 11 displayed his range.

As long as those two are healthy, there will always be a strong possibility that the 60.5-yard barrier will be eclipsed.

3. WILL A PLAYER HAVE MORE THAN 12.5 SACKS DURING THE REGULAR SEASON?

Yes, and we’re looking at Calgary sack specialist Clarence Hicks to be atop the list. Hicks emerged as a vital cog behind the Stampeders’ resurgent 2025 season, recording 12 sacks on his way to being named a West Division All-CFL defensive lineman.

He finished third in the CFL in sacks, trailing league-leader Mathieu Betts (15) and Julian Howsare (13), setting the stage for the third-year pro to be involved in the All-CFL conversation this year.

4. WILL WINNIPEG’S BRADY OLIVEIRA HAVE OVER OR UNDER 1,700.5 RUSHING AND RECEIVING YARDS COMBINED DURING THE REGULAR SEASON?

Under. It’s not because of a decline in production from Brady Oliveira, who has topped 1,700 yards from scrimmage each of the past three seasons, including a career-best 546 receiving yards in 2025.

The Blue Bombers will look to reduce Oliveira’s heavy usage (an average of 270.2 touches per season since 2022) with an emphasis on improving a passing game that finished last in 2025 (235 yards per game).

5. WHICH QUARTERBACK WILL LEAD THE 2026 SEASON IN PASSING YARDS?

Having two of the league’s three-best yardage producers and two other pass-catchers who recorded at least 681 yards points in the direction of BC’s Nathan Rourke. The Canadian pivot fell a mere seven yards (5,290) from topping Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell (5,296) for the league’s yardage crown last season.

Rourke averaged 10.6 yards per pass while completing 60 per cent of his attempts from 20 yards in depth. Mitchell will definitely be in play, while a healthy Trevor Harris will light up scoreboards as the Roughriders defend their Grey Cup title, yet Rourke’s upside is too much to ignore.

6. WILL ANY TEAM SCORE 40+ POINTS DURING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND?

Let’s be optimistic and say yes.

The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders meet on Thanksgiving Weekend in 2026 in a battle between two of the best pivots in the CFL in Trevor Harris and Davis Alexander, making offensive fireworks very much a possibility.

7. WILL A TEAM FINISH THE REGULAR SEASON WITH 13+ WINS?

If Rourke is healthy, then BC should be good for 13-14 wins in a West Division that they should dominate alongside Saskatchewan.

Having the likes of Keon Hatcher Sr., Justin McInnis, and Jevon Cottoy to throw at, and the explosive James Butler in the backfield presents the Lions with enough firepower to dominate any defence.

8. WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE EASTERN FINAL?

Unlike last season, when we went beyond the edge of the limb and picked Ottawa, we’ll go with a healthy Davis Alexander and Montreal, which should thrive from a breakout campaign from running back Stevie Scott III.

Expect better seasons from Toronto and Ottawa, while Hamilton’s fate hinges on how long Bo Levi Mitchell can defy Father Time.

9. WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE WESTERN FINAL?

This comes down to who ends up with home-field advantage between BC and Saskatchewan. With the league’s best record, the Lions have the comfort of BC Place to fend off the Roughriders’ bid to repeat.

The West could be unpredictable, as Winnipeg’s experience, Calgary’s rugged combination of running back Dedrick Mills and a solid defence, and a revamped Edmonton roster each have the potential to throw sand into the gears.

10. WHICH TEAM WILL WIN THE 113TH GREY CUP?

In a back-and-forth affair that displays the impressive future of the league at pivot, BC holds off Montreal in a classic that will be the talk of the country during the off-season.

Both Rourke and Alexander shine, but it will be late magic from the Lions that allows them to hoist the Grey Cup.