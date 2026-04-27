3 things to know about the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

TORONTO — The countdown to Tuesday’s 2026 CFL Canadian Draft is officially on, with teams across the league finalizing their boards and preparing for a pivotal night in building their future.

TSN draft specialists Marshall Ferguson and Duane Ford spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday to share their insights on what to expect from this year’s class. From standout performers at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada to broader trends impacting the pool, their evaluations provide valuable context heading into draft day.

With that in mind, here are three things to know as anticipation builds for one of the most important dates on the CFL calendar.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

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1. IMMEDIATE IMPACT

One of the most intriguing takeaways from Ferguson and Ford is the belief that this class features players capable of stepping in and contributing early.

Ferguson pointed to Angelo State linebacker Eric Rascoe as a name to watch, highlighting his athleticism and playmaking ability. Despite not carrying the same profile as some bigger-name prospects, Rascoe impressed evaluators with how quickly he adapted to the Canadian game.

“He’s not somebody that comes with the name-brand notoriety,” Ferguson said. “But I can imagine Duane and I doing a game next year and just talking glowingly about him because of how many plays he’s making.”

Ford echoed that sentiment, emphasizing Rascoe’s preparation and professionalism, noting that he arrived at the CFL Combine ready to compete despite limited prior exposure to the Canadian rules.

Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome is another prospect Ford believes could follow the path of recent impactful rookies like Devin Veresuk and Geoffrey Cantin-Arku.

“He’s a guy who maybe fits into that mold a little bit,” Ford said, pointing to the growing trend of rookie linebackers making an immediate impact at the pro level.

2. NCAA-HEAVY

A defining characteristic of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft is the strong presence of NCAA talent, a shift Ferguson attributes in part to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 era.

“The predominance of NCAA players is a theme in this draft,” Ferguson said. “It’s the trickle-down effect of COVID, where people were playing, whether football was being played at certain times, all the rest.”

That trend is reflected at the top of the class, where players like Purdue offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro, Boston College offensive lineman Kevin Cline and Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell headline a group shaped by high-level U.S. competition.

Vaccaro, in particular, has generated significant buzz, with Ferguson projecting him to go first overall in his latest mock draft. The depth of NCAA-developed talent has not only elevated the top end of the board but could also reshape how CFL teams approach roster building in the years ahead.

3. MORE THAN JUST DRAFT PICKS

Beyond the X’s and O’s, both analysts emphasized the importance of fan engagement when it comes to the draft process.

“For me, if you’re a real, true fan of the Canadian Football League, invest in the combine, in the draft,” Ferguson said. “Care about it, because you’ll remember when that player is making plays for or against your favourite team.”

Ford added that following prospects from the early stages of their journey creates a deeper connection to the league.

“It’s about feeling somewhat invested in the journeys of players,” Ford said. “There’s that element of sometimes being able to say, ‘I told you so.’”

From Combine testing to draft night and beyond, the CFL Canadian Draft offers fans a chance to connect with the next wave of talent before they become household names.