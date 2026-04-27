CFL players make bold predictions for 2026

TORONTO — The 2026 season is just around the corner and we all have our bold predictions as to what is going to unfold from June to November.

That includes fans, media and CFL players themselves. While fans can head over to CFL Game Zone to play Season Predictor for a chance to win a trip to the 113th Grey Cup, some of the league’s biggest stars faced the (tiny) microphone to share their bold predictions, ranging from championship aspirations to wild scoring streaks.

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is predicting his team will be back in the Western Final in 2026, only this time they come away with a trip to the 113th Grey Cup.

“Lions win the West,” said Nathan Rourke.

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The CFL Season Predictor is LIVE❗️ Submit your picks for your chance to win a trip for two to the 113th Grey Cup! PLAY NOW | https://t.co/O2ieDSs1Sw pic.twitter.com/TO2nbgathG — CFL (@CFL) April 24, 2026

Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Kenny Lawler went one step further, predicting the Black and Gold to not only go all the way but also earn the rights to host a parade in Hamilton.

“Is there any other take? Hamilton to the Grey Cup, and winning,” said Lawler.

Ticats linebacker Wynton McManis is known for stopping opposing teams from scoring points, but his aspirations for 2026 have him actually adding points to the board himself on an unprecedented pace for any defensive player.

“I will say that I’ll score a touchdown in every game,” said Wynton McManis.

Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot chose to focus his prediction on his team’s first battle of the season.

“Ticats home opener, Alouettes win,” said Philpot.

Running back Brady Oliveira has seen his team accomplish his exact prediction multiple times in the past, so it’s up to you how bold it really is.

“It’s not really even a bold take,” said Oliveira. “I say that Winnipeg finishes the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the West Division.”

A.J. Allen wants to leave no room for doubt. He’s predicting his new team to do what his old team did in 2025.

“Ottawa REDBLACKS, Grey Cup champions,” said Allen.

What’s your bold prediction for 2026? Head over to CFL Game Zone to play Season Predictor and give it your best for a chance to win a trip to the 113th Grey Cup.