MMQB: 1 interesting off-season add for every East Division team

Consider this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback a palette cleanser prior to Tuesday’s main course.

The final countdown to the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft is underway, with teams set to make picks tomorrow afternoon. And as we wait to see what direction the Ottawa REDBLACKS decide to go with their first overall pick, we’re also continuing our prep for the 2026 season.

Rookie camps open next week on May 6. Four days later main camps open across the league. And we are now exactly three weeks from the preseason opener between Calgary and Saskatchewan at McMahon Stadium.

So, in that vein, this week we’re finishing the conversation we started last week as we highlight our most interesting off-season addition for each East Division team.

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MONTREAL ALOUETTES

DUSTIN CRUM | QUARTERBACK

The defending East Division champs have taken a mostly quiet approach to the off-season, opting instead to retain key members of their impressive core in hopes of building on last year’s Grey Cup appearance. That said, the Als made a couple targeted additions in free agency, of which Dustin Crum qualifies.

Looking for a solid backup option behind franchise quarterback Davis Alexander, Montreal zeroed in on Crum. With 20 starts over the last three seasons in Ottawa, Crum brings the type of experience you’d want in the understudy role. But he also gives head coach Jason Maas some great short yardage and change-of-pace options. Crum racked up 429 rushing yards last season and tied for the league lead with 11 rushing touchdowns.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER

Falling a play short of last year’s Grey Cup seemed to give Hamilton a ton of motivation for the long off-season. With future Hall of Fame quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell back for another year in Black and Gold, the Tiger-Cats made most of their noise on the offensive side of the ball. But it’s impossible to overlook their biggest addition on defence.

In snagging Wynton McManis one day after he was released by the Argos, Hamilton is instantly adding one of the league’s most impactful and versatile middle linebackers. Ranked by Pro Football Focus as the CFL’s top linebacker in 2024, McManis still posted strong numbers last year with 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in 13 appearances.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

GREG BELL | RUNNING BACK

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY GREG BELL! A personal best 146 rushing yards and now a touchdown as well!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: @Ticats vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/kua532xeXT — CFL (@CFL) September 6, 2025

One of the things that held Ottawa back in 2025 was the lack of an explosive and dynamic rushing attack. The now departed Crum added some unpredictability when under centre, while Daniel Adeboboye had promising moments. But overall, the run game wasn’t a consistent enough factor for the REDBLACKS. The decision to add Greg Bell on a two-year contract in free agency directly addresses that.

While putting together a career season last year in Hamilton, Bell established himself as one of the league’s most effective tailbacks. He recorded 1,038 rushing yards in 15 appearances, good for an impressive 5.6 yards-per-carry average, to go along with five touchdowns. Bell was also one of the league’s most productive running backs in the passing game, finishing with 426 receiving yards and another touchdown.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

ADARIUS PICKETT | LINEBACKER

The most productive season of Adarius Pickett’s career came in 2023, which just happened to be his only other year as a member of the Argos. That year saw Pickett rack up 105 defensive tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble en route to an All-CFL nod and being named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player. A few years later, Pickett is back in Double Blue.

Signed just a few days after being released in Ottawa, Pickett instantly becomes an integral part of a Toronto defence that struggled for most of last season. And while he didn’t quite hit his totals from 2023, Pickett was still very effective with the REDBLACKS. In 31 appearances over two seasons with Ottawa, Pickett totalled 136 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and three sacks.

QUICK HITS

On top of who Ottawa decides to select with the top pick, I’m curious to see if we get any first-round trades in Tuesday’s draft. We didn’t see any deals in the days and hours leading up to last year’s draft, at least not in the first round. However, 2024 saw Calgary and Winnipeg pull a draft day deal that saw the former gain an additional first-round pick to select offensive lineman Christy Nkanu at eighth overall.

Finally, it pays to play Canadian. Because they had National players featured in the highest percentage of snaps last year, the Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been awarded additional second-round picks at 19th and 20th overall, respectively.

And these picks, which have been awarded this way since 2024, can be quite interesting. Last year saw the Bombers select Wilfrid Laurier quarterback Taylor Elgersma with one of those picks, which is timely knowing he just signed his rookie deal earlier this month.

Last year’s other extra second rounder was Toronto’s, which was used on LSU defensive lineman Paris Shand. Ranked as the CFL Scouting Bureau’s number three prospect last season, Shand agreed to sign with the Argos in February after spending last season south of the border.