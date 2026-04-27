REDBLACKS sign National defensive lineman Luiji Vilain

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that the football club has signed National defensive lineman Luiji Vilain to a three-year contract.

Vilain, 28, was acquired by the REDBLACKS last week in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, which sent Vilain and the 31st overall selection in Tuesday’s Canadian draft to Ottawa in exchange for the 23rd overall selection and a 2027 second-round pick.

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“I can say I’m extremely happy to be back home representing my city, my community and the REDBLACKS,” said Vilain. “Ottawa is my home, it’s where I grew up. It’s where my family is. I always knew that I would play in the CFL at some point in my career, and deep down I always wanted it to be Ottawa, so for that to happen it’s honestly a dream come true.”

The Wake Forest product played five games over two seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings (2022-23) and Carolina Panthers (2023), posting four total tackles. Vilain also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2024) and Dallas Cowboys (2024-25). The six-foot-four, 250-pound Ottawa, Ontario native was originally selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the third round, 25th overall of the 2021 CFL Canadian Draft after splitting his collegiate career between Wake Forest and Michigan.