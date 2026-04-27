Riders sign defensive lineman Thor Griffith, offensive lineman Thomas Perry

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Thor Griffith and American offensive lineman Thomas Perry, the team announced on Monday.

Griffith (six-foot-two, 290 pounds) spent his senior season (2024) at Louisville, suiting up for 13 games as a Cardinal. He registered 20 defensive tackles, including five tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. He went on to sign with the Seattle Seahawks in July of 2025.

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Prior to transferring to Louisville, Griffith played three collegiate seasons at Harvard (2021-23). He tallied 132 tackles, including 34 for a loss, 14 sacks and two forced fumbles over 30 games played. In 2023, the New Hampshire native was named All-American Second Team, a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist (given to the top defensive player in the FCS), FCS Football Central Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year and his second straight All-Ivy League First Team Recognition.

A standout for the Crimson from the start of his collegiate career, Griffith played all ten games as a freshman and was named a Jerry Rice Award Finalist (given to the top freshman in the country) and an All-American after earning 31 defensive tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble.

Perry (six-foot-three, 312 pounds) attended NFL rookie mini-camps with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

Collegiately, he spent four seasons (2021-2024) at Vermont-based Middlebury College suiting up for 34 games as a Panther. A starter at guard in each of his final 30 collegiate games, Perry was named to the 2024 Division III Walter Camp and American Football Coaches Association All-American teams.

Perry was also a First-Team All-New England Small College Athletic Conference selection in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and became the first Middlebury player to take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl — an annual showcase of draft-eligible players. He played centre at the East-West game, learning the position in only three weeks, and helped the East win 25-0.