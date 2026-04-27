Ticats sign quarterback Jacobian Morgan, offensive lineman Nolan Gorczyca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday the team has signed American quarterback Jacobian Morgan and American offensive lineman Nolan Gorczyca.

Morgan, 24, most recently played at Jackson State University (2023-25) after beginning his collegiate career at Syracuse University (2020-22). The six-foot-four, 228-pound native of Canton, Mississippi appeared in 26 games with the Tigers, completing 325 of 510 passes (64 per cent) for 4,080 yards, 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while adding 668 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

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He helped lead Jackson State to a SWAC championship and a Cricket Celebration Bowl title in 2024, earning Offensive MVP honours in the title game.

Gorczyca, 23, spent four seasons at the University of Kansas (2022-25), appearing in 25 games, including all 12 contests during the 2025 season. The six-foot-six, 315-pound native of Omaha, Nebraska began his collegiate career at the University at Buffalo in 2021, where he appeared in four games.