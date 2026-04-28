8 NCAA prospects drafted in the first round

TORONTO — There was a heavy NCAA presence in the first round of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.

Out of the nine first round selections, eight came from U.S. schools, including Ottawa’s first overall pick Giordano Vaccaro. The only first round pick that didn’t come from an NCAA school was Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning, who went second overall to the Toronto Argonauts.

Who else is making the jump from down south? Check out the full list below.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» REDBLACKS select offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro first overall

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» View the entire 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class

» CFL Global Mock Draft: How will things shake out?