A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

TORONTO — The 2026 CFL Canadian Draft has concluded and all nine teams have added a lot of Canadian talent to their rosters.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS opened the night by selecting Purdue’s offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro.

After eight total rounds, here’s a breakdown of each team’s picks:

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» REDBLACKS select offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro first overall

» Argos select Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with second overall pick

» View the entire 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class

» CFL Global Mock Draft: How will things shake out?

BC LIONS

1st Round: Nate DeMontagnac, REC, North Dakota (7th)

2nd Round: Jett Elad, DB, Rutgers (15th)

4th Round: Pierre Kemeni, DB, Ohio (36th)

5th Round: Nick Cenacle, REC, Hawaii (45th)

6th Round: Ethan Graham, OL, Regina (54th)

7th Round: Chase Henning, LB, UBC (63rd)

8th Round: Ebenezer Dibula, DL, Kennesaw State (72nd)

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1st Round: Eric Rascoe, LB, Angelo State (6th)

3rd Round: Jesulayomi Ojutalayo, REC, Wilfrid Laurier (26th)

3rd Round: Tristan Marois, DL, Colorado (27th)

5th Round: Matt Sibley, REC, Calgary (44th)

6th Round: Mitchel Schechinger, OL, Guelph (53rd)

7th Round: Steven Kpehe, DL, Queen’s (62nd)

8th Round: Jack Warrack, OL, Saskatchewan (71st)

EDMONTON ELKS

1st Round: Dariel Djabome, LB, Rutgers (3rd)

2nd Round: Benjamin Sangmuah, DB, (12th)

2nd Round: Wesley Bailey, DL, Louisville (19th)

3rd Round: Carter Kettyle, REC, Alberta (21st)

4th Round: Spencer Walsh, OL, Wilfrid Laurier (32nd)

4th Round: Justin Pace, LB, Queen’s (35th)

6th Round: Chris Pashula, OL, Calgary (50th)

7th Round: Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald, QB/REC, McGill (58th)

7th Round: Matthew Ljuden, OL, Alberta (59th)

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1st Round: Malcolm Bell, DB, Michigan State (9th)

2nd Round: Dylan Djete, REC, Alabama State (18th)

3rd Round: Darius Bell, OL, East Carolina, (29th)

4th Round: Osasere Odemwingie, LB, Calgary (38th)

5th Round: Jez Janvier, OL, Southern Mississippi (47th)

6th Round: Albert Reese IV, OL, Mississippi State (56th)

7th Round: Shemar McBean, REC, UBC (65th)

8th Round: Ryan Speight, FB, Wilfrid Laurier (74th)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1st Round: Nuer Gatkuoth, DL, Wake Forest (4th)

2nd Round: Dante Daniels, TE, North Carolina State (10th)

2nd Round: Kevin Cline, OL, Boston College (20th)

3rd Round: Charles-Elliot Bouliane, LB, Montreal (24th)

4th Round: Ethan Stuart, DB, McMaster, (33rd)

5th Round: Brody Clark, LB, York (42nd)

6th Round: Benjamin Britton, REC, Calgary (51st)

7th Round: Joshua Jack, REC, Saint Mary’s (60th)

8th Round: Brady Lidster, K, Windsor (69th)

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1st Round: Jonathan Denis, OL, Louisiana Tech (5th)

2nd Round: Malick Meiga, REC, Coastal Carolina (14th)

3rd Round: Devynn Cromwell, LB, Michigan State (25th)

4th Round: Brayden Szeman, OL, Calgary (34th)

5th Round: Loïk Gagné, LB, Concordia (43rd)

6th Round: Marc Djonay Rondeau, LB, Ottawa (52nd)

7th Round: Aamarii Notice, DL, Coastal Carolina (61st)

8th Round: Kyler Laing, DL, Mercyhurst College (70th)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1st Round: Rohan Jones, TE, Arkansas (8th)

2nd Round: Shakespeare Louis, DB, Southeastern Louisiana (17th)

3rd Round: Nathan Udoh, REC, Manitoba (28th)

4th Round: Liam Talbot, RB, Windsor (37th)

5th Round: Harrison Daley, DB, Windsor (46th)

6th Round: Michael Horvat, K, McMaster (55th)

7th Round: Cyrus McGarrell, DB, Northern Illinois (64th)

8th Round: Zachary Houde, REC, St. Francis Xavier (73rd)

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1st Round: Giordano Vaccaro, OL, Purdue (1st)

2nd Round: Émeric Boutin, FB, Laval (13th)

4th Round: Charlie Parks, DL, Saskatchewan (31st)

5th Round: Alassane Diouf, OL, Montreal (39th)

5th Round: Benjamin Dobson, LB, Calgary (41st)

6th Round: Rene Konga, DL, Louisville (48th)

8th Round: Josh Connors, LB, Wilfrid Laurier (66th)

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1st Round: Niklas Henning, OL, Queen’s (2nd)

2nd Round: Isaiah Smith, RB, Guelph (11th)

2nd Round: Ethan John, DB, Windsor (16th)

3rd Round: Louis-Philippe Gauthier, DB, Montreal (22nd)

3rd Round: Darius McKenzie, LB, South Alabama (23rd)

4th Round: Nolan Ulm, REC, Eastern Washington (30th)

5th Round: Frank Vreugdenhil, OL, McMaster (40th)

6th Round: Tyriq Quayson, REC, Windsor (49th)

7th Round: Nathan Walker, K, York (57th)

8th Round: Weagbe Mombo, RB, Windsor (67th)

8th Round: Sebastian Parsalidis, FB, Wilfrid Laurier (68th)