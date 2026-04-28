Argonauts select Niklas Henning second overall in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

TORONTO — With the second overall pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, the Toronto Argonauts have selected Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning.

The offensive lineman was one of the standouts of the 2026 CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada after totalling 27 reps on the bench press and registering a 4.90 seconds 40-yard dash.

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Henning was named U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian and OUA First Team All-Star after anchoring a Queen’s Football’s offensive line that finished the year with 1,493 rushing yards, and averaged 399.0 yards per game.