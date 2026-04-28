Elks take linebacker Dariel Djabome with third overall selection in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

EDMONTON — With the third overall pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, the Edmonton Elks have selected Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome.

Dariel Djabome had been projected by CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson to go fourth overall in his final mock draft after a highly productive career at Rutgers.

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Djabome played in every game over four seasons and started his final 25, compiling 176 defensive tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles across his final two years.

Djabome did not attend the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada but impressed at Rutgers’ pro day in March.