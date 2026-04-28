REDBLACKS select Giordano Vaccaro first overall in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

OTTAWA — With the first overall pick in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, the Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro.

Vaccaro was ranked No. 11 on the spring edition of the CFL Scouting Bureau ahead of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft. Vaccaro was the fourth offensive lineman to go first overall in the past 11 Drafts. The most recent was in 2023, when Dontae Bull was also selected by Ottawa.

“We’re excited to welcome Giordano to the REDBLACKS organization,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie. “He has impressed us at every step of this process, from what he’s put on tape to getting to know him as a person and talking with his coaches at Purdue and the University of Manitoba.

“We can’t wait to get him in the building and on the field next week and we’re excited to welcome Giordano and his family to the nation’s capital.”

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» REDBLACKS select offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro first overall

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» View the entire 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class

» 8 NCAA prospects selected in the first round

He was twice an All-Canadian in three seasons at Manitoba and was named U SPORTS’ top down lineman in 2024 before transferring to Purdue, where he continued his development against top NCAA competition.

Vaccaro appeared in every Purdue game in 2025, contributing both on offence and special teams. His final game included a loss to eventual College Football Playoffs Champion Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 28.

The rest of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft can be followed along on CFL.ca’s official CFL Canadian Draft Tracker.