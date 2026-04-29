5 top Global Draft picks playing in the CFL

TORONTO — The 2026 CFL Global Draft on Wednesday offers yet another chance for teams to add more talent to their rosters.

That is evidenced by the bevy of Global players currently impacting CFL teams. From talented defensive linemen to potent special teams specialists, there’s a lot of skilled football players across the globe.

CFL.ca brings you five current Global players who are leaving their mark with their squads.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» REDBLACKS select offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro first overall

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» View the entire 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class

» CFL Global Mock Draft: How will things shake out?

HABAKKUK BALDONADO | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

2023 CFL Global Draft, 2nd Round (12th overall) to Saskatchewan

Habakkuk Baldonado (Italy) joined the Ottawa REDBLACKS this off-season after a breakout campaign with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025. The defensive lineman showcased his ability to impact the quarterback, recording four sacks and a forced fumble while emerging as a disruptive presence along the defensive front.

Now in Ottawa, Baldonado adds international experience and proven production to a REDBLACKS defence looking to take a step forward.

TYRON VREDE | LINEBACKER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

2021 CFL Global Draft, 2nd Round (10th overall) to Ottawa

Tyron Vrede (Netherlands) made the opposite move of Baldonado this off-season, heading to Saskatchewan after spending five years with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. A veteran presence with CFL Global Draft roots, Vrede has carved out a consistent role through his versatility and special teams impact.

Over his CFL career, Vrede has totalled 41 defensive tackles, 35 special teams tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, bringing reliability and experience to the Roughriders’ linebacking corps and special teams unit.

BAILEY DEVINE-SCOTT | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

2022 CFL Global Draft, 3rd Round (25th overall) to Calgary

Bailey Devine-Scott (Australia) continues to be a steady contributor in Calgary after signing an extension with the Stampeders this off-season. Now entering his fifth year with the club, Devine-Scott has become a key piece in the secondary while also making his presence felt on special teams.

Through four seasons, he has registered 31 defensive tackles, 33 special teams tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, showcasing his versatility and ability to contribute in multiple phases.

TIBO DEBAILLIE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | BC LIONS

2021 CFL Global Draft, 3rd Round (20th overall) to Edmonton

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Tibo Debaillie (Belgium) has developed into a reliable presence along the BC Lions’ defensive line over his five seasons in the CFL. After beginning his career with Edmonton in 2021, Debaillie has spent the last four years in BC, carving out a role in the rotation through steady production.

The defensive lineman has totalled 52 defensive tackles and seven sacks in his career, including two sacks during the 2025 season, providing depth and experience in the trenches for the Lions.

JOHN HAGGERTY | PUNTER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

2022 CFL Global Draft pick, 1st round (4th overall) to Toronto

John Haggerty (Australia) continues to be one of the league’s top punters, delivering strong results for the Toronto Argonauts in 2025. Haggerty finished second in the CFL in punt average (minimum 10 punts), posting a 50.3-yard average.

He also recorded a long of 85 yards and added seven rouges, showcasing his ability to consistently flip field position and contribute to Toronto’s special teams success.