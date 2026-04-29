Argos sign American defensive lineman Malachi Bailey

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday that they have signed American defensive lineman Malachi Bailey.

Bailey (six-foot-two, 278 pounds) played at the University of Arizona in 2025, recording 22 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 0.5 sacks in 11 games for the Wildcats.

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The Georgia native attended Alcorn State (2022-2024) prior to Arizona and tallied 128 tackles, 46.5 for loss, 28 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 24 games. Bailey was named First Team All-SWAC in 2023 and 2024.

The defensive lineman began his collegiate career at Independence Community College (2020-2021), where he saw action in 15 games and notched 38 tackles, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.