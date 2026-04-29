REDBLACKS select punter Aidan Laros first overall in 2026 CFL Global Draft

TORONTO — The 2026 CFL Global Draft has concluded, adding an international flavour and a lot of talent to all nine CFL club rosters.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS used their first overall selection on Kentucky punter Aidan Laros from South Africa.

The six-foot-two special teamer transferred to Kentucky in 2024 after two seasons at Charlotte and one at UT Martin. Overall, Laros totalled 134 punts for 6,137 yards with a 45.8 career average.

Laros was one of six punters selected, including five from Australia.

Overall there were four kickers selected, followed by three offensive linemen and three defensive linemen. Check out who your favourite team selected here.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» View full results from the 2026 CFL Global Draft

» CFL Global Mock Draft: How will things shake out?

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft