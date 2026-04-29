REDBLACKS sign first overall pick Giordano Vaccaro

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday they have signed National offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro.

Vaccaro was selected by the REDBLACKS with the first overall selection in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft on Tuesday.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» View full results from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» REDBLACKS select offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro first overall

» Argos select Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with second overall pick

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

The six-foot-three, 315-pound offensive lineman finished his collegiate career at Purdue where he suited up in all 12 games for the Boilermakers last season. Prior to heading to the NCAA, Vaccaro spent three seasons at the University of Manitoba, where he saw time at the left tackle and guard positions.

With the Bisons, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native took home various accolades including the JP Metras as the lineman of the year (2024), Canada West Lineman of the Year (2024), First-Team All-Canadian (2023-24) and Canada West All-Star (2023-24).