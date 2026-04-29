Riders sign American offensive lineman Percy Lewis IV

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Percy Lewis IV, the team announced on Wednesday.

Lewis IV (six-foot-eight, 380 pounds) played his senior season at Ole Miss, suiting up for 15 games as a Rebel. The towering lineman helped create running lanes for All-American running back Kewan Lacy, who rushed for 1,567 yards (third in the NCAA) and 24 touchdowns (first in the SEC).

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Prior to his time at Ole Miss, the Sallis, Mississippi native spent one season at Auburn (2024) and two at Mississippi State (2022–23), appearing in 37 collegiate games with 13 starts. In 2023, he served as the Bulldogs’ primary left tackle, taking 431 of his 437 snaps on the blind side while allowing just two sacks and four hurries all season.

His performance earned him All-SEC Honourable Mention recognition. A reliable presence on the offensive line, Lewis IV did not miss a game during his two seasons at Mississippi State.

Lewis IV began his collegiate career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he was rated the top junior college player in the state.