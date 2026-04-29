Stampeders reveal new uniforms for 2026 season

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders will be rocking new red and white uniforms in 2026.

The team revealed their new look on Wednesday, introducing fans to two new kits. In addition to the new home and uniforms, the Stamps will continue to wear their black alternate uniforms as well.

Created in partnership with New Era — the Canadian Football League’s official outfitter — the uniforms continue to exclusively showcase the Stamps’ traditional red and white colours, but with some notable design changes.

Calgary’s home and away jerseys now feature significantly altered shoulder striping, a familiar Western-style number font, the team logo underneath the front collar and a CGY wordmark on the back of the neck. The pants now include the same CGY wordmark on the front of the hip and a single stripe down the side. The jerseys and pants will complement the existing version of red helmets.

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“Our new uniforms for the 2026 season represent the next chapter of the Calgary Stampeders legacy,” said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. “The Stampeders brand means a great deal to our fans across Southern Alberta and beyond. These new uniforms respect the traditions that define our club while introducing design elements that connect with the next generation of Stampeders fans.”

The Stamps will sport their just-released look for the first time in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season schedule when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Calgary will wear their existing black uniforms for the Labour Day Classic against the Edmonton Elks at McMahon Stadium on Monday, Sept. 7.