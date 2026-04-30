5 CFL Canadian Draft picks that could make an instant impact

TORONTO — The next wave of Canadian talent officially has a home.

The 2026 CFL Canadian Draft delivered impact players, long-term projects and everything in between, as teams across the league added pieces to shape both their present and future.

From pro-ready prospects to players who could carve out early roles, this year’s class offers intrigue at multiple positions.

CFL.ca takes a closer look at a handful of selections who could make noise as they begin their professional careers.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» View full results from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» 4 things you may have missed from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» REDBLACKS sign first overall pick Giordano Vaccaro

» 8 NCAA prospects drafted in the first round

GIORDANO VACCARO | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The first overall pick Giordano Vaccaro comes with a lot of experience after a standout U SPORTS career followed by a solid year down south with Purdue.

It usually takes offensive linemen some time to get acclimated to the professional ranks, but Vaccaro could slide into the lineup for the REDBLACKS in the event of an injury in the same way Chris Fortin did last year for the Calgary Stampeders, albeit at a different position.

NIKLAS HENNING | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The same holds true for the second overall pick, Niklas Henning, who despite not having NCAA experience like the player selected ahead of him, has more than enough Canadian football reps after appearing in 43 games with the Gaels.

Henning showed at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada that he’s more than ready to be a contributor immediately when called upon.

ERIC RASCOE | LINEBACKER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Last year’s East Division Most Outstanding Rookie was a Canadian linebacker in Hamilton’s Devin Veresuk, and there’s reason to believe we could see another ‘backer earn a divisional award this season.

Eric Rascoe is one of the most pro-ready prospects in this year’s draft class after spending five years at Angelo State, followed by a stint with the San Antonio Gunslingers of the 2025 Indoor Football League, where he recorded 39 tackles and one sack.

NATE DEMONTAGNAC | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

If there is one offence that can feed multiple targets, it belongs to the BC Lions. Nathan Rourke is a lock to air the football as much as anyone, giving Nate DeMontagnac a chance to establish himself as another option in a passing game that features Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis.

With a six-foot-two frame and good production at North Dakota (462 yards, two touchdowns), DeMontagnac adds another tool to Buck Pierce’s offence.

ÉMERIC BOUTIN | FULLBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Impact doesn’t necessarily mean production in yards or touchdowns. Sometimes it’s about your presence, your special teams play and your willingness to do whatever it takes.

That’s exactly what the REDBLACKS see in Émeric Boutin.

“He’s the guy we targeted,” said REDBLACKS director of canadian scouting and football analytics Chad Hudson. “He’s a tough kid, another kid that wants to be here. He’s a dog.”