OTTAWA — REDBLACKS National offensive lineman Peter Godber announced his retirement from football on Thursday.

Godber, 31, suited up in 11 games last season for the Ottawa REDBLACKS, seeing the bulk of his action at the centre position.

“Today, I announce my retirement from professional football,” said Godber. “Growing up, I attended CFL games every year with my dad, so having the chance to be part of this league truly was a dream come true.

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“It’s been an honour to compete in front of such passionate fans over the past eight years. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to represent three outstanding organizations: the BC Lions, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

“Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and everyone who supported me along the way, as well as the support staff, training staff, equipment staff, surgeons, and all those who work behind the scenes to make it all possible.”

The six-foot-three, 300-pound native of Toronto, Ontario has played 82 games over his seven seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2025), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2023-24) and BC Lions (2018-22). The former Rice Owl was originally selected by the Lions in the first round, third overall in the 2018 CFL Draft.