3 reasons why Montreal could win the 113th Grey Cup

As the 2026 season approaches, CFL.ca has a new series making the case for every team as a contender to win the 113th Grey Cup, highlighting three reasons why each club has a path to the championship. The series is not intended to make predictions, but to showcase the strengths and potential routes for each team entering the new campaign.

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes enter 2026 with heightened expectations and much of the same core.

After a trip to the 112th Grey Cup, Montreal is betting on continuity, internal growth, and better injury luck to turn a near miss into another run at the title.

Ahead of their season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on June 4, CFL.ca brings you three reasons why the Montreal Alouettes could win the 113th Grey Cup.

RELATED

» 3 reasons why Saskatchewan could win the 113th Grey Cup

» 3 reasons why Hamilton could win the 113th Grey Cup

» 3 reasons why Winnipeg could win the 113th Grey Cup

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

WELCOME BACK! Davis Alexander delivers a dart to Tyler Snead on Montreal’s opening drive! #CFLGameDay

🗓️: Stampeders vs. @MTLAlouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/OP5Ob9pIqi — CFL (@CFL) September 26, 2025

1. DAVIS ALEXANDER’S NEXT STEP

2025 was a frustrating season for Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander, though it had little to do with his play.

Alexander completed 73 per cent of his passes for 2,024 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions, posting the second-highest quarterback rating among qualified CFL passers. He was undefeated in the regular season but limited to seven starts due to a lingering hamstring injury.

“I think healthy Davis Alexander is a lot of the argument,” said receiver Tyson Philpot when asked why Montreal can win the Grey Cup. “We go as far as he goes.”

With Alexander under centre, the Alouettes averaged 34 points per game. In the 11 games without him, that number dropped to 18.8.

The injury became a factor in the Grey Cup, where Corey Mace’s defence forced three interceptions. It remains the only loss of Alexander’s CFL career as a starter.

With the entire offensive line returning – a unit that allowed the fewest sacks in the league last season – the focus is simple: keep Alexander on the field, and Montreal will be in position to finish what it started.

2. DEFENSIVE DOMINANCE

While quarterback inconsistency last season raised questions on offence, Montreal’s defence remained a constant.

The Alouettes’ front was equal parts stingy and disruptive – allowing the fewest yards per game (338.4) while tallying 45 sacks, forcing a league-high 17 fumbles and finishing with 39 takeaways.

That balance showed up in the post-season. Montreal held Brady Oliveira to 38 rushing yards in the Eastern Semi-Final and intercepted Zach Collaros late to seal the win. A week later, they limited Hamilton to 16 points in the Eastern Final.

The biggest off-season question came at linebacker, where the departure of Darnell Sankey left a hole in the middle. Montreal answered by bringing in Micah Awe, who led the CFL with 117 tackles last season.

Around him, Tyrice Beverette anchors the unit after another All-CFL campaign, while Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Wesley Sutton add impact at every level.

That collection of talent hasn’t gone unnoticed around the league.

“They’ve got a lot of really good players defensively, and they’re very well coached,” said BC quarterback Nathan Rourke during the CFL’s off-season content capture in April.

With much of last year’s core returning, the Als are built to carry that same identity into 2026.

Here’s one reason Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund is the MOC nominee from the East! 📅: Eastern Semi-Final LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS, CTV

🌎: CFL+#GCPlayoffs | @MTLAlouettes pic.twitter.com/MKoZgbv7Kd — CFL (@CFL) November 1, 2025

3. OFFENSIVE CONTINUITY AND GROWTH

Montreal’s offence is largely unchanged from last season, with continuity across its core and only minor tweaks at receiver.

Philpot and Alexander Hollins return with freshly inked extensions and better health, having missed a combined 19 games last season, while All-CFL receiver Tyler Snead looks to build on a breakout year that saw him surpass 1,100 receiving yards.

With the youth Montreal features on offence, the next breakout could come from anywhere.

Philpot, Hollins, Snead, Cole Spieker, and new addition Jerreth Sterns all bring proven production, while Stevie Scott III and Travis Theis form a young backfield duo that flashed late in their rookie seasons. Along with Alexander, all of them are under 30 and entering their physical primes.

“The fact that we’re returning with pretty much our whole team puts us in that trajectory to skyrocket,” said Philpot.

Montreal’s offence didn’t need reinvention. If even one player takes a leap, it becomes a unit capable of taking over games.