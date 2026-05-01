5 Dustin Nielson tips to win your CFL Fantasy league

TORONTO — With the 2026 CFL season approaching, fans will have a new way to stay connected to every game, every team and every big performance across the league with a new CFL Fantasy game.

Whether you’re a seasoned fantasy veteran or just getting started, the new format adds another layer of strategy and competition, from draft day decisions to weekly lineup moves that can swing matchups. It’s a chance to test your knowledge of the league while staying locked in throughout the season.

We caught up with CFL on TSN’s Dustin Nielson to break down what makes the format exciting, plus some early draft strategy ahead of the new season. Until then, sign up to stay up to date about the launch of the new CFL Fantasy in 2026.

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WHAT EXCITES YOU THE MOST ABOUT THE NEW CFL SEASON-LONG FORMAT?

For Dustin, it all starts with what fantasy can do for the league as a whole.

“What excites me the most about season-long CFL Fantasy is the opportunity to bring new fans into the league,” said Nielson. “Fantasy football naturally drives interest in teams you might not otherwise follow and gives you a reason to stay engaged across the entire league. It’s also a great way to get a group of friends together and compete week to week, with trades, waiver wire moves and all the strategy that comes with it.”

WHAT’S A GOOD STRATEGY FOR THE CFL FANTASY DRAFT?

When it comes to draft day, having a clear plan, especially early, can make all the difference.

“Take Nathan Rourke first overall,” said the play-by-play announcer. “He’s such a dual-threat quarterback that he can be a league-winner from Week 1 if he stays healthy.

“I’d also suggest prioritizing the National Flex spot. It’s a big advantage if you can slot someone like Brady Oliveira into that position while still starting another team’s RB1 at running back.”

WHICH POSITION WOULD YOU WANT TO PRIORITIZE IN THE DRAFT?

Roster construction is just as important as star power, and balance can give you an edge.

“If you can draft two number one running backs, it gives you a ton of flexibility throughout the season, especially when navigating bye weeks and matchups,” he said.

WHICH PLAYERS WOULD YOU TARGET FOR THE UNIQUELY CFL ROSTER SPOTS (NATIONAL FLEX)?

That flexibility becomes even more valuable when looking at the uniquely CFL roster spots, like the National Flex position that allows you to select a Canadian running back or receiver.

“Over the past few years players like Brady Oliveira, Justin McInnis, Samuel Emilus, Nic Demski and Tyson Philpot have all proven to be more valuable (in CFL Fantasy) than many of their non-National counterparts,” said Nielson.

WHAT WOULD YOUR IDEAL CFL FANTASY TEAM BE (IN A SIX-PERSON LEAGUE)?

If you could build the perfect roster and pick anyone, Dustin has a clear vision of what that might look like.

Nielson also shared a more realistic version, based on a six-person league draft: