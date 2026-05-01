Argos sign three members of 2026 CFL Canadian Draft Class, including defensive back Ethan John

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced on Friday they have signed three Canadians from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class, including defensive back Ethan John (Windsor), kicker Nathan Walker (York) and running back Weagbe Mombo (Windsor).

John was selected in the second round of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» View full results from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» Argos select Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with second overall pick

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

The five-foot-nine, 189-pound defensive back finished fifth in the 3-cone drill at the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada, displaying his impressive athleticism in front of scouts, coaches and general managers. John was one of the invitees from the 2026 Invitational Combine in Waterloo.

Walker (57th overall) and Mombo (67th) were also members of the 2026 class.