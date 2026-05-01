Ranking every team’s first round CFL Canadian Draft pick

The CFL Canadian Draft has come and gone, and while there was plenty to be discussed and critiqued in the second round and beyond, the top spots went to many of the much-discussed players we expected to see come off the board relatively early.

The question now becomes: which of these players and their team fit is deserving of top spot in ranking the picks made?

This is a ranking of every team’s first-round pick, looking at how each selection stacks up based on talent, fit, and overall value for their team.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» View full results from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» 4 things you may have missed from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» REDBLACKS sign first overall pick Giordano Vaccaro

» 8 NCAA prospects drafted in the first round

1. EDMONTON ELKS | DARIEL DJABOME | LINEBACKER | RUTGERS

DRAFTED THIRD OVERALL

The Elks have shown a strong commitment to upgrading their Canadian talent at a variety of positions but especially on defence.

From free safety to corner, rush end to tackle, the number of Canadians playing at previously “unique” spots continues to rise annually. The selection of Dariel Djabome – who could have been the top pick, if Ottawa and Toronto didn’t have other needs – is a quality move with a lot of upside.

2. OTTAWA REDBLACKS | GIORDANO VACCARO | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | PURDUE

DRAFTED FIRST OVERALL

I toyed with putting Niklas Henning here, but his developmental curve is just about to really start at offensive line after a position switch recently.

Giordano Vaccaro is a known commodity with a great downhill mentality and adds the type of finish to Ottawa’s run game, especially with Greg Bell signed in free agency, that should pay off. The question is how soon and at the expense of which expected starter?

3. TORONTO ARGONAUTS | NIKLAS HENNING | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | QUEEN’S

DRAFTED SECOND OVERALL

Henning could have gone anywhere in the first round and I’d be applauding this pick because his fit felt universal and positive no matter where he landed.

The Argonauts are in the middle of a shake-up right now with many moving pieces and they just got a player who could become a consistent cornerstone for a significant period of time as the Milton, Ontario native enters the pro football waters.

4. CALGARY STAMPEDERS | ERIC RASCOE | LINEBACKER | ANGELO STATE

DRAFTED SIXTH OVERALL

Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said it on the phone with Eric Rascoe listening on the other end, “we’ve wanted you for a while.”

There’s a reason for that as Rascoe brings a maturity and skill set beyond his years and immediately becomes an impact player for the Stamps in their refreshed uniforms for 2026. Alex Singleton? Not likely, but let’s wait and see how far the upside can reach on Rascoe.

5. BC LIONS | NATE DEMONTAGNAC | RECEIVER | NORTH DAKOTA

DRAFTED SEVENTH OVERALL

Nathan Rourke has earned the right for BC to draft a talented receiver early and often so long as he is playing at a high level.

Nate DeMontagnac was the best receiver available on draft night, and I expect he will prove this fact over and over again in BC orange this season and likely many more seasons to come.

6. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | NUER GATKUOTH | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | WAKE FOREST

DRAFTED FOURTH OVERALL

The Bombers are unafraid to play Canadians at a variety of impact positions and I love Nuer Gatkuoth’s upside over the next two or three years.

The only hesitation here is where he gets used and how soon he can make an impact as a first-round-worthy player fitting into that Blue and Gold defence.

7. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | MALCOLM BELL | DEFENSIVE BACK | MICHIGAN STATE

DRAFTED NINTH OVERALL

The Roughriders defence already has plenty of ratio-friendly options thanks to many a wise move by Jeremy O’Day and Corey Mace in the past couple years.

Malcolm Bell adds to that with his range and athleticism, with the only question being how quickly he’ll earn a starting role and what it means for the bigger picture of roster construction in Regina going into 2026 and beyond.

8. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | JONATHAN DENIS | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | LOUISIANA TECH

DRAFTED FIFTH OVERALL

I like Jonathan Denis, I just don’t love his injury history. Hamilton might have had their hand forced a bit by the offensive line deck shuffling via free agency.

They could have gone with more top end receiver depth to support Kiondré Smith’s valiant efforts in 2025, but with DeMontagnac already gone, they waited until the second round for Malick Meiga as a really solid value proposition while throwing another big body into the potential starting lineup fray.

9. MONTREAL ALOUETTES | ROHAN JONES | TIGHT END | ARKANSAS

DRAFTED EIGHTH OVERALL

They’re going to wait for Rohan Jones because they can, and maybe it pays off sooner than later.

The reality is that in the short term, all other teams will see their pick play in short order and Montreal will be wondering how much things could change offensively if they get this diabolical combination of athletic hands into a red and blue uniform.