REDBLACKS signs seven, including 2026 CFL Canadian Draft pick Émeric Boutin

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday they have signed several members of their 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class, including National fullback Émeric Boutin, National linebacker Josh Connors, National defensive back Patrick Cumberbatch, National offensive lineman Alassane Diouf, National linebacker Benjamin Dobson, National long snapper Benjamin Huot, National defensive lineman Charlie Parks.

Boutin was drafted in the second round (13th overall) out of Laval. The six-foot-two fullback was listed as one of CFL.ca’s five rookies who could make an immediate impact in 2026.

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» View full results from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» REDBLACKS select offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro first overall

» REDBLACKS sign first overall pick Giordano Vaccaro

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

Parks (31th overall), Diouf (39th), Dobson (41st) and Connors (66th) were also members of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class.

Ottawa had previously announced on Wednesday the signing of first overall pick offensive lineman Giordando Vaccaro.