Riders sign defensive back Austin McKinney

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Austin McKinney, the team announced on Friday.

McKinney (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) spent two collegiate seasons at Northwest Missouri State University suiting up for 22 games as a Bearcat. He started all 11 games in his strong senior season, recording 31 tackles, one interception and nine pass deflections leading to invitations to the Trillion Tropical Bowl and FCS Bowl. He also attended rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns in 2025. Over his two seasons (2023-24) with the Bearcats, the Battle Creek, Michigan native tallied 54 tackles, including one of tackle for loss, one interception, 16 pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

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Prior to attending Northwest Missouri State, McKinney spent time at Saddleback College, where he recorded 33 tackles and three interceptions and was named the team’s defensive MVP. His collegiate career began at Saginaw Valley State University.

Additionally, the team announced they have moved American defensive back Sheldrick Redwine to the retired list.