Argos sign three, including 2026 CFL Canadian Draft pick Louis-Philippe Gauthier

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football announced on Monday that they have signed Global defensive lineman Denzel Daxon, National defensive back Louis-Philippe Gauthier and National receiver Tyriq Quayson.

Daxon (six-foot-two, 322 pounds) was a second-round CFL Global Draft choice of the Argos in 2024. The Bahamas native most recently spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys in 2024 and 2025.

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Daxon started his collegiate career at Ohio University (2019-2022), where he saw action in five games and tallied 11 tackles and one sack. The defensive lineman transferred to Illinois in 2023 and notched 27 tackles in 12 games.

Gauthier was selected in the third round of the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft (22nd overall). The defensive back was one of the CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness Canada standouts after posting the fastest 40-yard dash time in Edmonton.

Quayson was picked in the sixth round (49th overall) in 2026, and also impressed during the pre-draft season. The receiver was one of the players that advanced from the Invitational Combine to the CFL Combine, earning an opportunity to showcase his talent in front of scouts, coaches and general managers in Edmonton.