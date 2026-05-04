Elks sign five CFL Canadian Draft picks, including Carter Kettyle; add two

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed five players selected in the 2026 CFL Canadian draft, as well as National defensive lineman Darien Newell and National linebacker Yunus Larry, the club announced Monday.

The draft picks include wide receiver Carter Kettyle, linebacker Justin Pace, offensive lineman Chris Pashula, wide receiver Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald, and offensive lineman Matthew Ljuden.

Kettyle (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) wont have to get used to his new colours, joining the Green and Gold from the University of Alberta Golden Bears. The six-foot-one wide receiver played 22 games over four years (2022-2025) at the U of A, registering 101 receptions for 1,695 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“Carter is a very good athlete, he’s highly skilled,” General manager Ed Hervey said. “Obviously we know a lot about him.”

“He’s another high character guy. But we also feel he’s one of the receivers who was most ready to play and contribute.”

CFL CANADIAN DRAFT

» View full results from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» A team-by-team look at the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» 4 things you may have missed from the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

» Grading all 9 teams’ 2026 CFL Canadian Draft classes

» Ranking every team’s first round CFL Canadian Draft pick

Pace (six-foot-one, 223 pounds) Edmonton adds a Queens University defender for the second consecutive year after having selected defensive lineman Silas Hubert in 2025. Pace played in 42 games over four seasons (2022-2025) for the Gaels, registering 232 tackles (132 solo, 100 assisted), 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, six interceptions, eight passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

Pashula (six-foot-three, 314 pounds) heads up the QEII to join the Elks after a four-year career with the University of Calgary (2022-2025) where he played in 30 games for the Dinos — starting primarily at left guard.

Latendresse-Regimbald (six-foot-four, 196 pounds) heads to Edmonton after four years at the University of McGill (2022-2025) where he served as the team’s quarterback. Last season with the RedBirds, he completed 48 per cent of his passes (98/206) for 1,590 yards, and nine passing touchdowns. Latendresse-Regimauld showed off his dual threat ability, rushing 61 times for 773 yards and six touchdowns.

“We know that’s a long-term project as far as a position change, but we also believe that he has some skills that he can play wide receiver, and do some things for us short yardage,” Hervey said of the selection.

Ljuden (six-foot, 290 pounds) stays in the Green and Gold after being drafted out of the University of Alberta. The Grande Prairie, AB product suited up for three seasons with the Golden Bears (2022-2024), dressing in 21 games.

Newell (six-foot-three, 309 pounds) was selected in the second-round (10 overall) by the Elks in the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft out of Queen’s University. The powerful defensive lineman suited up in 37 games for the Gaels from 2021 to 2025, recording 92 total tackles, 27.5 tackles-for-loss, 18 sacks, and forced one fumble.

The native of Brampton, Ontario, accumulated multiple personal accolades while at the University of Queens, being named a U-SPORTS First-Team All-Canadian twice, and a three-time OUA First Team All-Star.

Larry (six-foot-one, 220 pounds) joins the Elks out of the University of Guelph. As a member of the Gryphons from 2022 to 2026, Larry dressed in 29 games and registered 106 total tackles (45 solo, 61 assisted), seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

The native of Hamilton, ON went unselected in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft after being invited to the National Combine in Edmonton last March